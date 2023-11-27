Elevating Sales Mastery: Transformative Sales Training Company Set to Launch, Unleashing a New Era of Success for Local Businesses in South Florida
BOCA RATON — (November 27, 2023) — A groundbreaking force is about to reshape the
landscape of sales excellence as Sandler by Raise Your Revenue proudly announces its
grand opening. The launch of this innovative sales training company will revolutionize the
way local businesses approach sales, communication, and business development, creating
a pathway to more revenue and impact than ever before.
Boasting a team of seasoned sales experts and consultants who specialize in the world-renowned
Sandler® methodology, Raise Your Revenue offers a comprehensive range of
award-winning training programs, including sales development, leadership coaching, and
customer service training. These programs empower professionals with the skills, attitudes,
and behaviors necessary to achieve success in today’s competitive, dynamic business
landscape.
“We’re thrilled to work with South Florida businesses as their go-to sales success partner,”
said Richard Crooke, President of Raise Your Revenue. “Our training programs are designed to
inspire, educate, and transform individuals and teams. Whether you’re a business owner,
seasoned sales leader, or a newcomer to the field, we personally tailor our training, coaching,
and consulting to unlock your full potential and drive unprecedented results for your
business.”
Raise Your Revenue is inviting business owners, sales leaders, and sales reps to join their
virtual roundtable on December 14th, where they will discuss what can be done today to
better prepare for tomorrow’s sales opportunities.
For more information about Raise Your Revenue, please click here. To reserve your spot at the
December 14th roundtable, you can register directly at this link or contact Kyle Crooke at
Kyle.Crooke@sandler.com.
About Sandler by Raise Your Revenue: We provide successful business owners and sales
leaders with sales performance training, solutions, and management development that
accelerate top-line revenue, increase their operating margins, and reinforce the daily
behaviors required for their teams to achieve sustainable growth.