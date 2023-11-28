CP Group’s 8th Annual Community Holiday Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza at BRiC Drew Thousands to Holiday Kick-Off in Boca Raton

BRiC’s magical Snowflake Lane was the perfect welcome to an evening of memory-making festivities

Boca Raton, FL – The 8th Annual CP Group Holiday Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza at BRiC dazzled eventgoers with a memorable evening of community, entertainment, and philanthropy. More than 2,000 who live, work, and play in Boca Raton enjoyed Santa’s arrival alongside his live reindeer and youth choir, acapella, and dance performances. Emceed by WPTV’s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chief Steve Weagle, performances and countdown ceremonies led to lighting the evening’s centerpiece: BRiC’s 40-foot Christmas tree adorned with thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.

The first free, open-to-the-public holiday kick-starter in Boca Raton, the eight-year marquee tradition presented by CP Group included a festive mix of seasonal favorites (photos with Santa, Santa Workshop activity tent, holiday performances), and new additions. The latter included a 12-foot holiday bounce house; family-friendly farm animal petting zoo; and a 360 Photoboothfor a “picture perfect” perspective. For those in the ticketed VIP Hospitality Tent, benefiting Junior League of Boca Raton, guests enjoyed a carving station, hors d’oeuvres, personal face painter, and a Smores’ station as part of the “Kid’s Corner”. Awards were presented to cultural, science, and youth sports groups supported by CP Group. They included recognizing Boca Raton Little League’s Coach of the Year, Biggest Leader, and Volunteer of the Year; the Boca Raton High School Science Olympiad team, and artists featured in BRiC’s Art on BRiC Walls ongoing exhibitions. Donors of CPG Cares, a 501(c)(3) founded by CP Group leadership, were also recognized.

Crowd-pleasers included performances by Organic Movements Dance School’s troupe of classically trained ballet students who presented a selection from “The Nutcracker,”West Boca Raton Community High School’s CALLIOPE (coordinated by nonprofit Nat King Cole Generation Hope), and Grandview Preparatory School’s AcaPride acapella ensemble and Extensions audition-based ensemble. Santa’s Workshopoffered free holiday-themed children’s activities and crafts like holiday bookmark designing led by ArtNEST Studios and letters to Santa organized by the Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. After the tree lighting, children of all ages enjoyed “taking the stage” for an interactive dance party and games.

At the winter wonderland of memory-making fun, eventgoers were mesmerized by the illuminated “Snowflake Lane,” the LED Cirque performers on stage and roaming, and the Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 Hula Hoops. All enjoyed the holiday playlist curated by Celebrity DJ Dennis Michael Stelling (who has opened for John Mayer and others). WPTV was the exclusive television sponsor that also live streamed the festivities ; Boca Raton Magazine was the exclusive magazine sponsor.

As always, the event benefited Spirit of Giving and the Junior League of Boca Raton. Spirit of Giving left with an abundance of unwrapped new toys and monetary donations for the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings holiday cheer to 7,000+ underprivileged children in Palm Beach County. CP Group presented a check for $7,000 to the Junior League of Boca Raton, as 100% of VIP Hospitality Tent ticket sales were donated to the nonprofit.

“Working to raise the bar each year, we are proud that we were also able to exceed donation goals,” said Giana Pacinelli, Director of Communications for CP Group that fosters a vibrant and engaged ecosystem at BRiC that hosts and supports nonprofit fundraisers, cultural events, and community programming throughout the year.

Owned and operated by CP Group, the state’s largest office landlord, BRiC is the largest single-facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into a technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities, including two coffee shops, event space seating up to 1,000, an autonomous grab-and-go, art exhibitions, and more. Tenants include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, and Canon.​ To learn more, visit workatbric.com.

“The reason for the season” was a big part the evening that benefited Spirit of Giving and Junior League of Boca Raton Always a fan favorite at CP Group’s Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza…Santa’s live reindeer City of Boca Raton Council Member Mark Wigder, Mayor Scott Singer, and Council Member Fran Nachlas with CP Group Managing Director Angelo Bianco, the host of the evening. Boca Raton Little League came out to celebrate…as CP Group recognized the “Coach of the Year,” “Player of the Year,” and “Volunteer of the Year.” As always…Santa was a bit hit with families Organic Movements Dance School performed a preview of its upcoming full production of The Nutcracker City of Boca Raton Council Member Mark Wigder, Mayor Scott Singer, and Council Member Fran Nachlas with CP Group Managing Director Angelo Bianco, the host of the evening West Boca Raton Community High School’s CALLIOPE performed holiday favorites amidst the glow of BRiC’s 40-foot tree adorned with thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments Santa’s workshop was filled with activities, including letter writing of Christmas wishes WPTV Anchor Janny Rodriguez came out to report live from the CP Group’s Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza WPTV’s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle was emcee extraordinaire

Photo: CP Group/BRiC

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

