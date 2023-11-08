Combating Loneliness, Boosting Brain Health, a Guide for Older Adults

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Boca Raton, FL – In the golden years of life, older adults often find themselves facing a unique set of challenges, one of which is the risk of loneliness and social isolation. Living alone, the loss of family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss are just a few factors that can contribute to this issue. Alarmingly, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older experience social isolation. Florida ranks 23rd in the United States for the number of older adults at risk for social isolation and loneliness, according to the America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report.

Research has consistently linked social isolation and loneliness to a range of physical and mental health conditions. These conditions include high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even premature death, as noted by the National Institute on Aging.

Of particular concern is the association between social isolation and a 50% increased risk of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common form of dementia. In Florida, over 580,000 individuals currently live with Alzheimer’s, a number projected to increase by 24.1% to reach 750,000 by 2025. The gravity of this disease makes addressing social isolation and promoting brain health a critical priority.

Dr. Joel Caschette, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement Plans in Florida, offers valuable tips to help seniors support brain health, reduce the risk of dementia, and alleviate the feelings of social isolation and loneliness.

Find Ways to Stay Social: Engaging in meaningful, productive activities with others is associated with a longer lifespan, improved mood, and a sense of purpose. Such activities help maintain well-being and may even enhance cognitive function, as studies have shown. Make Healthier Lifestyle Choices: Moderate exercise, like walking, yoga, or attending a fitness center, can boost brain function, particularly in the areas responsible for learning and memory. Check with your health plan for fitness programs that may be available at no additional cost, such as UnitedHealthcare’s RenewActive. Lifestyle choices like exercise, a healthy diet, low-to-moderate alcohol consumption, and not smoking also appear to slow down brain aging by reducing cardiovascular risk. Get Enough Sleep: Adequate sleep is essential for brain maintenance and memory function. Sleep helps remove toxins that accumulate in the brain, promoting cognitive health. Use It or Lose It: Keep your brain engaged by solving crossword puzzles, reading, painting, or engaging in other mentally stimulating activities. Keeping your mind active may help maintain its youthful vigor. Managing Chronic Illnesses: Chronic illnesses common in older adults, such as diabetes and heart disease, may affect brain function. Discuss treatment plans and strategies for managing these conditions with your healthcare provider to minimize their impact on cognitive health.

Promoting brain health and combatting social isolation is essential for the well-being of older adults. As the aging population continues to grow, addressing these challenges becomes more critical than ever. By following these tips and actively engaging in social activities, seniors can not only boost their cognitive function and reduce the risk of dementia but also enhance their overall quality of life. Together, we can work to ensure that older adults enjoy their later years to the fullest, fostering a sense of belonging, purpose, and well-being.