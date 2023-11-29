Broken Sound Club Welcomes Federica Davis as New Assistant General Manager

Federica Davis

Boca Raton, FL – Broken Sound Club, a distinguished private club renowned for its commitment to excellence, proudly announces the appointment of Federica Davis as the new Assistant General Manager, effective from September 2023. Federica brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the club industry, making her an invaluable addition to the Broken Sound leadership team.

Federica’s extensive experience spans over a decade in various leadership roles within the club industry. She joins us from St. Andrews Country Club, where she served for 10 years, including 3.5 years as Assistant General Manager and 6.5 years as Director of Club Operations. Her impressive career also includes significant tenures at PGA National and the Boca Marriott, where she developed a comprehensive understanding of luxury hospitality.

Renowned for her expertise in food and beverage operations, Federica has successfully overseen this crucial department in all her previous roles. Her leadership is marked by a commitment to innovation, excellence, and member satisfaction. She has a notable history of recruiting and leading teams of highly qualified professionals, resulting in creative programming and consistently high levels of member satisfaction.

Federica’s leadership approach is characterized by her dedication to employee care, building trust, and delivering personalized service. She is committed to maintaining high standards, daily training, fostering a positive employee culture, and ensuring transparent communication throughout the organization.

In her own words, Federica expresses her enthusiasm about joining Broken Sound Club: “I am thrilled to be joining the Broken Sound Club family. This club has a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence and a vibrant community spirit. I look forward to contributing to its legacy and working alongside the team to usher in a future filled with innovation, growth, and continued member satisfaction.”

Additionally, Federica has been instrumental in strategic planning, including the development and execution of master plans and overseeing significant facility improvements. Her strategic insight and execution capabilities will be crucial as Broken Sound Club continues to enhance its offerings and member experience.

Located in Boca Raton, Broken Sound Club is more than just a 5-Star Platinum Club following its multimillion-dollar renovation in 2023. It’s a community built on genuine hospitality and warmth, where elegance meets friendliness. With 28 beautifully landscaped residential villages, each with its unique character, this private and gated golf and country club community offers the perfect blend of luxury and comfort.

Just minutes away from the main clubhouse, you can enjoy indoor and outdoor dining, two GEO Certified™ and Audubon Sanctuary Certified signature golf courses, including the newly renovated Old Course by Rees Jones. The Old Course now offers an even more exhilarating golfing experience, combining tradition with modern innovation.

In addition to world-class golf, Broken Sound Club boasts a two-acre resort-style poolscape with a bistro, a 38,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, and a racquets center with 23 Har-Tru tennis courts and 4 asphalt C-layer plex cushion pickleball courts. Join us and experience a community that offers so much more than just a place to live. Learn more on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

