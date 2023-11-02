Boca Helping Hands Receives 2023 Encore Palm Beach’s Wisdom & Experience Business Award

Encore Awards

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), a prominent community-based nonprofit, has been honored with the 2023 Encore Palm Beach’s Wisdom & Experience Business Award in the small nonprofit sector. This prestigious accolade, presented by Encore Palm Beach County, highlights organizations in Palm Beach County dedicated to creating age-friendly workplaces that value and support mature workers.

Greg Hazle, the Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands, proudly stated, “68% of our employees are age 50 or older. We are proud to promote an inclusive work culture where the contributions of employees of all ages are celebrated and respected. We actively seek input from all employees when making decisions and planning projects.”

This recognition not only celebrates BHH’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce but also highlights the invaluable contributions of experienced and mature individuals within their organization.

Boca Helping Hands, now in its 25th year of operation, is a nonprofit that plays a vital role in the community by providing essential services and support to those in need. Their mission encompasses various areas, including food assistance, medical aid, financial support, and educational initiatives. The organization also offers job training and guidance to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency. Through its numerous programs, BHH reaches out to and aids nearly 35,000 people annually, making a profound impact on the local community.

Boca Helping Hands proudly stands as a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way, an organization committed to enhancing the quality of life and fostering resilient communities across Palm Beach County. This partnership underscores their dedication to making a substantial and lasting difference in the lives of those they serve by focusing on key areas such as education, health, and financial stability.

The commitment and quality of BHH’s services have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by their numerous accolades. They hold accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, demonstrating their commitment to best practices in nonprofit management. In addition, their 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar signifies their dedication to transparency and accountability in their operations. Their 16th consecutive Four-Star Charity rating from Charity Navigator in 2022 is a testament to their effectiveness and efficiency in delivering services to those in need.

For those looking to support or learn more about Boca Helping Hands, they are located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and you can find further information on their mission, programs, and how to get involved by visiting their website at BocaHelpingHands.org.

