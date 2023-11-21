Boca Helping Hands Fed Thousands of Families for Thanksgiving 

Hannah Wright

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands distributed thousands of meals to families for Thanksgiving on November 18 and 10 in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach during Its 19th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, which provides a turkey and a box filled with everything a family needs to prepare a holiday meal. Over the weekend, the organization provided Thanksgiving meals to approximately 13,650 people. Members of the community can still get involved by donating the cost of a box for $29.72 at BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving.

With a 9% inflation rate in South Florida – the highest rate in the country, and twice the national average – many local residents are still struggling to provide for their families. According to the 2023 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Report for Florida, 43% of Palm Beach County households struggled to make ends meet, with 12% of those living below the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and 32% earning above the FPL but not enough to afford the most basic budget.

“We understand the challenges many families are facing, and the Falcone Group is proud to support the Thanksgiving Box Brigade again this year,” said Falcone’s CEO and Chairman Art Falcone. Other Thanksgiving Box Brigade supporters include Bob and Anita Kriensky, the Grife Law Firm, AvalonBay Communities, Verizon, and Vertical Bridge.

Boca Helping Hands distributed the turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes to current Pantry Bag Program clients the weekend before Thanksgiving (Nov. 18 and 19) at its five drive-thru distribution locations in east Boca Raton, west Boca, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and Lake Worth.



“We are so grateful to the community each year for their food drives and Thanksgiving box donations,” said BHH Executive Director Greg Hazle. “Their generosity means that people who would not otherwise be able to sit down for a holiday meal can enjoy one with their family.”



Although there has been tremendous community support for the Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, food insecurity remains a problem year-round – especially now with inflation stretching families’ budgets even thinner. Having surpassed 10,000 pantry bags distributed in a month for the first time in its history last year, BHH is now consistently distributing over 10,000 bags per month. As consumer food prices and housing costs remain higher than usual, BHH expects that more families will need to utilize their pantry bags of groceries and hot meal program to help make ends meet.

To help, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving and donate the cost of a Thanksgiving box. Any contributions that exceed Thanksgiving expenses will be used toward the organization’s food programs throughout the year, helping to support the 181,000 families in Palm Beach County facing food insecurity.

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.

PBC Commissioner Marci Woodward Sonia Hall, Enrique Calvo, Anita Kriensky, Kara Janzen PBC Commissioner Marci Woodward, Michael Woodward, Anita Kriensky, Robert Kriensky, BHH ED Greg Hazle Kara Janzen, Anita Kriensky

