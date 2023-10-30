Waters CarWash Honors Veterans: FREE Car Washes on Veterans Day Weekend

Boca Raton, FL – To celebrate Veterans Day, a local business in Boca Raton is taking a unique and heartfelt approach to honor our veterans. Waters CarWash, a well-known car wash establishment, will be offering FREE car washes to veterans, including those who are active duty, in the reserves, retired, and all veterans, on November 11-12, 2023.

This initiative is not just a token of appreciation but a sincere gesture to express gratitude for the sacrifice and service that our veterans have selflessly given to our nation. Veterans Day is a time when the entire country comes together to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of our veterans, and Waters CarWash is doing its part in a distinctive way.

The FREE car washes will be available on both November 11th and 12th, extending over the weekend. The doors to Waters CarWash will be open from 8 am to 7 pm on both days, ensuring that veterans can choose a time that suits their schedule.

Waters CarWash is well-known for its commitment to providing exceptional car care services to the local community. With state-of-the-art equipment, a team of skilled professionals, and a dedication to environmentally friendly practices, they have gained a strong reputation. Now, they’re extending that commitment to our nation’s heroes.

The concept behind this initiative is not only to offer a clean and sparkling vehicle but to show gratitude in a meaningful way. As a family-owned and operated business, Waters CarWash understands the importance of community and the sacrifices that veterans and their families make.

Veterans, active duty service members, reservists, retirees, and all veterans in the Boca Raton area are encouraged to take advantage of this generous offer. All they need to do is drive into Waters CarWash during the specified hours, and they’ll receive a complimentary car wash as a token of appreciation for their service to our nation.

This event is an opportunity for the local community to come together and support veterans by spreading the word. Friends and family of veterans can help make their loved ones aware of this special offer, ensuring that as many veterans as possible can benefit from the free car wash.

So, mark your calendars for November 11-12, and encourage any veterans you know in the Boca Raton area to take advantage of this heartwarming offer from Waters CarWash. It’s a small but meaningful way to say thank you to those who have given so much for our freedom and security.

Boca Raton: 223133 Sandalfoot Plaza Dr.- 33428

*Please bring Military ID