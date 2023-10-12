Sushi by Boū Introduces Outdoor Dining Menu for its New Boca Raton Location

Smoked Wagyu Tartare

Boca Raton, FL – Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū– known for reimagining the omakase experience, has just introduced a separate menu just for the restaurant’s patio at the Boca Raton location. The new menu includes cooked items, along with sushi and more.

Patio menu items include Chicken Karaage, fried chicken thigh, holy Tshili spicy everything chili crisp and yuzu aioli ($15); Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice with spicy tuna, crispy rice and truffle caviar ($16); and Pan Seared Scallops with pan seared Hokkaido scallops, yuzu butter and roasted red pepper ($21) and more.

Some of the Bad and Bou-gie rolls include the Jewshi with salmon, cream cheese and pickled radish, topped with smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning ($23); Dance to the Beat of Your Own Tuna with spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber, topped with seared tuna, chimichurri and tobanjan aioli ($23); and No More Mr. Rice Guy with crab, salmon, tuna and yellowtail served without rice and wrapped in cucumber ($23). Basic Bou Rolls are also available.

Dessert includes Mochi with four pieces of rotating seasonal flavors ($9) and Frozen Boozy Bou-Quet, with flavored frozen sake ($12).

The restaurant, at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard in Royal Palm Place, features its classic omakase experience at the indoor omakase bar, along with the outdoor menu only available on the patio. As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has its own aesthetic and vibe offering a unique and memorable guest experience at each location. The Boca Raton location is designed with the luxury and glam inspired by the 1920s art deco era. The intimate atmosphere boasts a bold variety of textures, dramatic architectural features, and adventurous ornamentation. The luxurious ambiance pays homage to Addison Mizner, featuring geometric tiles throughout the space and a giving a playful nod to his known love of monkeys in the bold and daring bathroom design.

Sushi by Bou partners Erika London and Chef David Bouhadana are both Boca Raton residents, with Ms. London relocating to Boca with her family last year.

“We’re so pleased to announce our new patio menu with cooked items, along with sushi and more, to add to the restaurant’s unique omakase experience,” said Ms. London.

The recent openings in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach bring the total count for Sushi by Boū to 14 locations nationally and 19 in the SimpleVenue portfolio, including sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales, and Trust Bae across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.

Its hospitality group, simplevenue and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, plan to add at least another dozen locations in 2023, including the Palm Beach County locations.

Simplevenue brings incredible micro-restaurant concepts to underutilized spaces located within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America by offering a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan’s food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.

Sushi by Boū’s seasoned sushi chefs expertly guide guests through the timed Omakase experience. Guests can sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 with a 12-course omakase) or ($125 with a 17-course omakase aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses), both for 60 minutes.

Delicacies featured include:

● ● Hamachi (yellowtail).

● ● Botan Ebi (spotted prawn).

● ● Ikura (salmon roe).

● ● Hotate (scallop).

● ● O-Toro (fatty tuna).

● ● Unagi (bbq eel).

● ● Their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’).

Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert.

Sushi by Boū Boca Raton is located at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard. The hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or OpenTable.