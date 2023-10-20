Spanish River Concerts’ 2024 Season: A Celebration of Musical Excellence

Tomer Adaddi

From Classical to Classics – from Broadway to Rock and Roll The Spanish River Concerts 2024 Season

Will Deliver Something for Everyone!

Spanish River Concerts is a fabulous experience of musical productions… From classical to big band, from ballet to tango, Spanish River Concerts offer a unique series of performances… Every year there are new productions to enjoy and love!



Boca Raton, FL – Music aficionados in Boca Raton and beyond, get ready for a musical journey that promises to be unforgettable. Spanish River Concerts is proud to announce its 2024 Season, upholding its high standards of musical excellence. This season will once again feature a lineup of uniquely original productions, showcasing new and familiar faces in all-new programs.

The 2024 Season kicks off in January with a spectacular tribute to some of Broadway’s greatest musicals. From the classics that have left an indelible mark on the world of theater to the contemporary masterpieces that continue to dazzle audiences, this opening performance is set to be a delightful celebration of the magic of Broadway.

Following this captivating start, the season will unfold with a diverse range of musical experiences. Concerts will span across various genres, featuring Classic Rock and Pop, ensuring that there’s something for everyone’s musical palate. But that’s not all; Spanish River Concerts is set to push the boundaries of creativity with a unique ‘mash-up’ performance that combines the timeless charm of “The Sound of Music” with the powerful emotions of “Les Misérables.”

In addition to these fantastic musical offerings, the 2024 Season will also feature three special events that promise to be a treat for the ears and the soul. The Jerusalem Tenors will grace the stage, showcasing the rich and diverse musical heritage of this historic city. Master Musicians will engage the audience in a captivating Q&A session, offering insights into the world of music. And for those who have a special place in their hearts for New York’s iconic Brill Building, a tribute event will take you on a nostalgic journey through the songs that made it famous.

At the heart of these extraordinary performances is Spanish River Concerts’ musical director, Tomer Adaddi. An award-winning composer, pianist, and musical producer, Adaddi brings a wealth of experience to the stage. He has collaborated with international stars such as Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Il Volo, and Mercedes Sossa, among others. With Adaddi at the helm, audiences can expect nothing less than musical perfection.

The story of Spanish River Concerts is one of community, passion, and vision. Nearly 20 years ago, Florrie and Seymour Morgenstern, driven by their love for music, embarked on a mission to create a cultural gem in Boca Raton. Their vision was simple: to present four concerts for the shared enjoyment of their community. Today, Spanish River Concerts continues to honor this legacy, offering four world-class concerts and three special event concerts that are sure to entertain and inspire.

All concerts will commence at 8 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, taking place at the Spanish River Church, located at 2400 Yamato Road in Boca Raton (33431). The season offers a variety of ticket options to cater to different preferences and budgets. Series tickets, ranging from $167 to $338, are available for those who want to experience the entire season. For those who prefer individual concerts, tickets are priced from $48 to $94. If you’re planning to enjoy these musical moments with friends or family, take advantage of a 20% discount for groups of 8 or more.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased online at www.spanishriverconcerts.org or by phone at 800-716-6975.

For further information about Spanish River Concerts, or if you’re interested in attending a performance, please reach out to Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com or call 561-445-9244. Your journey through the world of music awaits, and the 2024 Season promises to be a harmonious adventure for all. Don’t miss out on the magic!