Sixth Annual “Women Changing the Game Presented by FPL”

Stephanie Prince, Keli Ferguson, Angela Adams Suggs, Amber Wilson, Amanda Clifford

Kicked Off Countdown to 10th RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Game

West Palm Beach, FL – Since women everywhere are making an impact in sports, business, and community, the sixth annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl’s Women Changing the Game Presented by FPL inspired, supported, and celebrated the power of women mentorship. Held at the Hilton West Palm Beach, the evening drew a cross-section of 175 women leaders and their mentees in a variety of industries for a night filled with women-empowering insights, great networking, food and drink, pop-up shops, gifting and more.

A traditional high point of the annual event is its panel discussion by successful executive women sharing their career experiences and advice. This year, the protege-cultivating panel discussion was moderated by Keli Ferguson, the Emmy Award-winning Sports and Anchor for ESPN 106.3 on

WPTV and FOX 29.

Featured ESPN and Florida executive panelists who shared their mentor/mentee experiences were:

Angela Adams Suggs , president and chief executive officer of the Florida Sports Foundation, is a highly accomplished professional in the sports industry with decades of experience in the field. She leads the organization’s efforts to advocate for Florida’s sports industry that generates over $70 billion in economic impact annually; assists communities with securing, hosting, and retaining sporting events and sports-related business through the Foundation’s grant programs; provides participation opportunities in the Sunshine State Games and Florida Senior Games; and assists national and state governing bodies to promote amateur sport development.



Amanda Gifford , vice president of production for ESPN, who oversees the company's industry-leading college football event productions, as well as the XFL. A 19-year ESPN veteran, Gifford has continuously expanded her role over two decades, contributing to a variety of areas, including ESPN Audio, SportsCenter and other studio and digital shows, the ESPN Talent Office, and, most recently, event productions.



, vice president of production for ESPN, who oversees the company’s industry-leading college football event productions, as well as the XFL. A 19-year ESPN veteran, Gifford has continuously expanded her role over two decades, contributing to a variety of areas, including ESPN Audio, SportsCenter and other studio and digital shows, the ESPN Talent Office, and, most recently, event productions. Amber Wilson, host of ESPN Radio’s national, weekday show Joe & Amber, alongside Joe Fortenbaugh. She regularly appears across ESPN’s platforms and studio show coverage. Outside of ESPN, Wilson is a trial attorney practicing business and family law, licensed in both Florida and Georgia. Prior to ESPN, Wilson was the co-host of the Zaslow, Roms and Amber Morning Show on 790 The Ticket in Miami, the highest-rated morning show for four years.

“Women Changing the Game’ has become a highlight on our annual Bowl calendar, each year growing in popularity, engagement and stature,” shared RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl Executive Director Doug Mosley. “This football season we focused on women empowerment through mentorship, and our panel’s experiences and expertise highly resonated with those in attendance.”

Sponsors for Women Changing the Game included Presenting Sponsor FPL, Hilton West Palm Beach, Trustbridge, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Deep Eddy Vodka and the Gardens Mall. Guests enjoyed pop-up shops from Palm Harbor Boutique and a variety of shops from the Gardens Mall, including Aveda and This Place Blows; as well as VIP Gifting Bags and a chance to win a $500 gift certificate for shopping at the Gardens Mall. Adding to the fun, Nothing Bundt Cakes gifted of a chance to win “bags of Bundt” cake yum and gift certificate books.

ABOUT THE ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 with Marshall University claiming the bowl’s first championship trophy. Through the years, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game and counted among the Bowl’s alumni. They are New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020 and No. 2 pick in the NFL draft), Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (Temple, 2015), who helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ABOUT ESPN EVENTS

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 32-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, and a college softball event, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events feature more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools, and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.





