Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc. Joins Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce to Enhance Community Driving Education

Boynton Beach, FL – [10/18/2023] – Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc., a leading third-party provider authorized by the state of Florida for written and road tests, has proudly become a member of the Boynton and Boca Chamber of Commerce. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to strengthen its commitment to community engagement and driving education.

As a third-party provider, Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc. holds authorization from the state of Florida to conduct written tests (permit tests) and road tests. What sets them apart is their dedication to providing a seamless and efficient experience for individuals seeking driver’s education.

Key Features of Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc.:

• No Appointment Required: Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc. prides itself on offering flexibility to its clients. With no appointment necessary, individuals can conveniently access written and road tests.

• Convenient Booking Options: Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc. offers hassle-free booking options to streamline the process. Interested individuals can call (561) 633-3087 or book online at www.shekinahdriving.com.

• Skip the Wait and the Line: The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its mission to help clients skip the wait and the line, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

Contact Information for Media Inquiries:

Anna and Louissaint Dorvilier

CEO/Owner, Shekinah One Driving School and Traffic, Inc.

Phone: (561) 633-3087 / (561) 692-2810

Website: www.shekinahdriving.com

