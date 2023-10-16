School Is Back In Session: At The Institute For Learning in Retirement aka ILIR

It’s back to school for students of the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILIR), a lifelong learning program in Boca Raton. After three and a half years on ZOOM, ILIR is again hosting in-person classes and in-the-community excursions.

The session kicked off on October 2nd but it’s not too late to register and be a part of the ILIR community. With lunch bags in hand and a thirst for learning, sexagenarians, septuagenarians, octogenarians and nonagenarians come to the Boca Raton Community Center, ready to learn and meet up with old and new friends. ILIR participants demonstrate how dynamic older South Floridians can be, if they choose to get out of their homes and lead an active life. They are an inspiring model for the youngers who often criticize and poke fun at senior citizens.

Classes are led by volunteer facilitators including Florida Atlantic University professors, retired professors and teachers, community activists and retired professionals committed to sharing their avocations. ILIR classes differ from other senior learning as classes are small and interactive. Fall classes include Current Events/Current Issues, SPOTLIGHT: Science, You Can Ukulele, The Joy of Poetry, Aristotle’s Bistro, and Film Club.

For over 30 years, ILIR, a 501 (c) (3), has offered classes to the retired and semi-retired. But age is just a number. ILIR welcomes students of all ages. Fall classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the Boca Raton Community Center, 150 Crawford Blvd., Boca Raton. Participants can register for classes at the Boca Raton Community Center. The fee for the eight-week session is $135.

For further information, visit www.iliretirement.org or call 561-883-0999.

Institute for Learning in Retirement, Inc.

21346 St. Andrews Blvd. #142- Boca Raton, FL 33434