Ribbon-Cutting Event Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Old Course at Broken Sound Club

(Boca Raton, Florida) – On October 8, 2023, golf enthusiasts and community members gathered at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club to celebrate the grand reopening of this historic golfing gem following an extensive $9 million renovation. Designed by the renowned golf course architect, Rees Jones, the course first opened its doors in January 2023, marking a new chapter in its illustrious history.

The ribbon-cutting event was a momentous occasion, with prominent figures from the world of golf and the local community in attendance. Pictured left to right in the accompanying photograph are:



– Bonnie Rappaport: Former Old Course Greens Committee Chair

– Rees Jones: Famed Golf Course Architect

– Marcy Haupt: The Old Course Chairwoman

– Jeff Waber, PGA: Director of Golf, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club

– Mathew Minerva: Board of Governors, The Old Course Board Liaison

– Dr. Michael Hopman: The Old Course Golf Committee Chair

Each of these individuals played a vital role in successfully restoring and revitalizing The Old Course, ensuring it remains a premier destination for golf aficionados.

The Old Course at Broken Sound Club is a testament to the club’s commitment to providing an exceptional golfing experience and its dedication to preserving the sport’s rich history. With Rees Jones’ design expertise, the course has been transformed into a masterpiece that challenges and delights golfers of all skill levels.

In addition to this historic reopening, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club is proud to host the TimberTech Championship from October 30 to November 5, 2023. This prestigious event will feature some of the world’s finest golfers and promises an exciting showcase of skill and sportsmanship.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a symbolic gesture of gratitude to all those who contributed to the revival of this iconic golf course. The Old Course at Broken Sound Club looks forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts and visitors to experience the timeless beauty and challenging fairways that have been carefully restored for all to enjoy.

For more information about The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, please visit htps://www.brokensoundclub.org/oc and for the TimberTech Championship, please visit htps://www.timbertechchampionship.com/.

About Broken Sound Club:

Located in Boca Raton, Broken Sound Club is more than just a 5-Star Platinum Club following its recent multi-million-dollar renovation. It’s a community built on genuine hospitality and warmth, where elegance meets friendliness. With 28 beautifully landscaped residential villages, each with its unique character, this private and gated golf and country club community offers the perfect blend of luxury and comfort.

Just minutes away from the main clubhouse, you can enjoy indoor and outdoor dining, two GEO Certified™ and Audubon Sanctuary Certified signature golf courses, including the newly renovated Old Course by Rees Jones. The Old Course now offers an even more exhilarating golfing experience, combining tradition with modern innovation.

In addition to world-class golf, Broken Sound Club boasts a two-acre resort-style poolscape with a bistro, a 38,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, and a racquets center with 23 Har-Tru tennis courts and 4 asphalt C-layer plex cushion pickleball courts. Join us and experience a community that offers so much more than just a place to live. Learn more on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jessica Gonzalez

Broken Sound Club, Director of Marketing

jgonzalez@brokensoundclub.org

www.brokensoundclub.org

O: 561.826.6449