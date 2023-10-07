Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is Waiving Adoption Fees for CATober

Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety Division of Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) is waiving adoption fees for the month of October. Each adoption will ensure a furry friend is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and has a county license tag. And to make sure adopters get started off on the “right paw,” they receive a free bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

PBCACC would like to encourage the public to consider adopting the longest residents this CATober!

Dogs: Nala (A2145250), Paprika (A2151513), Arianna (A2142937), Baxter (A2151724)

Cats: Moonlight (A2152356), Guava (A2152822), Blacky (A1543568), Echo (A2153583)

For those looking to help their community animals but cannot adopt, PBCACC offers various foster programs that include short-term fostering, medical fostering, kitten fostering and more! The foster programs can be explored at https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/foster.aspx

PBCACC welcomes individuals and families interested in fostering to email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org to get started.

To explore the wide array of pets available for adoption or fostering, interested individuals can browse the online gallery of adoptable pets at https://secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us/snap/home or visit PBCACC in person. No appointment needed. Adoption Center hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

PBCACC is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal