Over 300 Women Gather in Boca Raton for Jewish Women’s Challah Bake Last Thursday

Boca Raton, FL – In response to the ongoing conflict in Israel, a momentous Challah bake event was organized by The South Florida Chapter of The JWE (Jewish Women Entrepreneurs) at the Chabad of Central Boca Raton, showcasing an extraordinary display of unity and support.

The initiative was sparked by an Instagram follower Debbie Karkason, a lawyer & member of JWE. She messaged Boca Baby Company on instagram, inquiring about The Jewish Women Entrepreneurs’ (The JWE) response to the war. Ayala, a board member of JWE and owner of Boca Baby Company, took the query to the board, leading to a collaborative brainstorming session on how they could contribute meaningfully. The result was a Challah bake initially intended for approximately 20 women at Ayala’s home.

However, due to overwhelming interest, the event quickly outgrew its original location, necessitating a move to the Chabad of Boca Raton.

Rebbitzin Denberg of Chabad expressed her enthusiasm for being able to host this significant event at their synagogue. The entire gathering was organized in less than 24 hours, with what began as a small gathering of 20 women rapidly expanding to a gathering of over 340 participants within 48 hours of the flyer being circulated. There was standing room only, with women sharing their bowls of challa with friends and women they just met at the event. The show of unity was unparalleled.

The response was overwhelming, as other synagogues in Boca Raton, along with various organizations and corporate sponsors, eagerly joined in to lend their support.

The collective desire to assist and stand in solidarity with Israel created an atmosphere of unity and support as everyone came together to fulfill the mitzvah of Challah baking for Israel, say Tehilim (Psalms), sing, cry and listen to inspired words of support.

The evening was filled with poignant moments, including a candlelit kumzit session, where each participant lit a candle for Israel upon entry and when the singing started, the lights were all turned off and the group sang facing the back of the room by the light of the candles. This deeply emotional and meaningful tribute served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those affected by the conflict and the impact of our unity and support of Israel, acknowledging that they cannot break her spirit and never destroy us.

The event also aimed to raise funds for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) and Magen David Adom (MDA), Helping Israel Fund, and United Hatzolah with all proceeds directly benefiting the organizations.

The Challah bake event at Chabad of Boca Raton exemplified the power of Jewish women coming together as a collective community and the unwavering support for Israel during challenging times. It also showed how Jewish professional women can use their power, influence, and businesses to encourage and support the Jewish community. It served as a testament to the resilience and unity of the Jewish community in Boca Raton and beyond.