New York City Ballet’s Emma Von Enck And Anthony Huxley To Perform In Boca Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, Oct. 15, 2023 — Boca Ballet Theatre is thrilled to announce that New York City Ballet’s Emma Von Enck and Anthony Huxley will return to Boca Raton on November 24-26, 2023, to star as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in BBT’s The Nutcracker, generously presented by The Edith and Martin Stein Family Foundation.

Emma Von Enck began her dance training at the age of five at the Royal School of Ballet with Joanne Morscher. She attended summer courses at the School of American Ballet in 2011 and 2012 before enrolling as a full-time student for the 2012 winter term. In August of 2016, Von Enck became an apprentice with NYCB. She joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in August 2017 and was promoted to the rank of soloist in January 2022. She has danced roles in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, Justin Peck’s Copland Dance Episodes, Peter Martin’s The Sleeping Beauty, and Christopher Wheeldon’s Polyphonia, among many others.

Anthony Huxley began studying at the School of American Ballet in the summers of 2002 and 2003. He enrolled as a full-time student from 2003 to 2006, and in October of 2006, he was asked to become an apprentice with New York City Ballet. In July of 2007, Huxley joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. He was promoted to the rank of soloist in July 2011 and to principal dancer in June 2015. Since joining the Company, Huxley has performed featured roles in Agon, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, “Rubies” from Jewels, Romeo + Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Mercurial Manoeuvres, among many others.

Join Clara as she ventures into a world of magic, snowflakes, and sweets. Featuring a sparkling array of divertissements performed by world-renowned guest artists and a cast of Boca Ballet Theatre’s talented dancers, this holiday classic is not to be missed!

Tickets available at bocaballet.org/season.

Price: $25-55

Venue: Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater, 20101 Lyons Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434.

Schedule of performances:

Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 25 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 26 at 2 PM