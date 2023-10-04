New Italian Diplomat Gets Warm PBC, FAU Welcomes

By Marci Shatzman

What better timing than Italian-American Heritage Month to officially welcome Michele Misto in his new post as consul general of Italy in Miami.

“Now you have a second home in Palm Beach County,” Vice Mayor Maria Sachs said at the College of Arts & Letters’ official welcome luncheon in the East Engineering building on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus.

Sachs, whose mother hailed from Napoli, read a proclamation declaring the month-long observance. She and county Commissioner Maria Marino introduced Misto and Italian-American organization leaders earlier Tuesday at the regular county commission meeting in West Palm Beach.

“Washington and Rome are united to strengthen our democratic bond,” Misto said, as Sachs pinned a Palm Beach County pin on his lapel.

Later, Misto got a standing ovation at FAU for his remarks on the ties between the U.S. and Italy. “We share the same values,” he said, adding he was “very impressed to learn” about FAU’s extensive Italian Studies courses and programming. “Progress stands on the shoulders of your professors and students.”

Italian-born and Italian-American students of all ages lined up to speak about their experiences in classes and studies abroad, joining FAU professors Drs. Ilaria Serra, Brian McConnell and Mitchell Hutchings. “I wasn’t expecting to come to a school with so much Italian,” said Gina Rocco, president of FAU’s student Italian Club Insieme.

Calling FAU “your hometown Italian University,” Arts & Letter dean Michael Horswell noted, “we’re the only Italian program in Florida from grade school to Ph.D.” Italian language lessons are available for first-graders at FAU’s Henderson School, he added.

Horswell cited il Circolo’s recent donation for an endowed Italian professorship at FAU. The group’s president Paul Finizio urged more financial support “to make that happen.”

Speakers included leaders of the other local Italian-American organizations that support FAU’s Italian Studies with funds and scholarships. They include Sgt. F.M. Bonanno Lodge #2549, Boca Raton Chapter, Sons and Daughters of Italy; UNICO and Italo-American Cultural Society.

Italian and American flags stood at the podium next to a large screen showing Italian study students, Italian sites and images. Miniature flags decorated the room. A buffet of Italian food was served for invited guests that included FAU president Stacy A. Volnick, school board president Frank Barbieri, and West Boca Community Council president Sheri Scarborough. Monsignor Thomas J. Skindeleski, Knights of Columbus state chaplain emeritus, delivered the invocation in English and Italian.

Horswell thanked Francesa Daniels, Maria and Frank Occhigrossi, Marta and Jim Batmasian, and Italian family-owned Arturo’s Ristorante for sponsoring the luncheon.