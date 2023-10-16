MSI Recruiting Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in the Staffing Industry

[Boca Raton, FL, October 16, 2023] – MSI Recruiting, a leading name in the staffing and talent acquisition sector, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary on November 2nd. Since its inception in 1998, MSI Recruiting has remained steadfast in its commitment to connecting top-tier talent with outstanding companies.

Over the past quarter-century, MSI Recruiting has undergone a remarkable evolution, transitioning from its origins as a Permanent Placement Agency specializing in Accounting and Finance to becoming a comprehensive provider of Consulting, Temporary, and Temp-to-Perm services. These services now span across several disciplines, including Human Resources, Marketing, Sales, Operations, and IT.

Recognizing the critical need for highly skilled professionals in essential sectors of the US economy, such as industrial and manufacturing, MSI Blue was established as an affiliate of MSI Recruiting. This expansion marked a significant stride in addressing the evolving employment landscape and furthered MSI Recruiting’s mission to connect job seekers with the right opportunities.

Founding Partners, Jody Moore and Peer Snoep, along with the entire MSI recruiting team are proud to have reached this historic milestone and look forward to continuing their legacy of excellence in the staffing industry. Kellen Smith, Managing Partner, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the team over the years, saying, “We’re extremely proud and blessed to still be a thriving and trusted resource to the business community for hiring needs. We’ve been through many economic ups and downs, have seen many competitors come and go, and it’s a testament to our founders and our culture that we are still here today.”

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations, MSI Recruiting will be organizing a series of events and initiatives to express gratitude to clients, candidates, and employees who have been instrumental in their success.

​​For more information about MSI Recruiting’s silver anniversary or to learn more about their staffing solutions, please visit their website or contact the agency at (561) 314-7170.