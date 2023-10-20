Morgan Pressel’s Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing Breast Cancer Care at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton, FL – In a world where athletes often take center stage for their accomplishments on the field, there are those who use their platform to make a significant impact off the turf. Morgan Pressel, a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) champion, is one such individual. With an extraordinary dedication to the battle against breast cancer, Pressel has channeled her success on the golf course into a powerful force for good. Recently, she made a remarkable $1.2 million gift to Boca Raton Regional Hospital, furthering her mission to enhance breast cancer research and early detection.

For over 13 years, the Morgan Pressel Foundation, Inc. has been a beacon of hope for those affected by breast cancer. Through this foundation, Morgan Pressel has generously funded various research and education efforts, as well as the remarkable mobile mammography vans at the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, a part of Baptist Health at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. These mobile units have been traveling throughout South Florida for more than a decade, offering early breast cancer detection services and breast health education to communities in need.

This recent gift from Morgan Pressel and her foundation brings their total giving to nearly $5.5 million for breast cancer efforts at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The impact of these contributions has been truly significant, as it has enabled the hospital to provide essential cancer care services to the community.

Lincoln Mendez, North Region Executive of Baptist Health South Florida and CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, expressed his gratitude for Morgan’s unwavering commitment. He stated, “Morgan has proven to be one of our most committed donors over the years. It is her dedication to the battle against breast cancer that underscores much of her giving and motivates her continued involvement. We deeply appreciate her ongoing collaboration and partnership as we continue to provide the highest level of cancer care to our community.”

The inception of the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan, named in honor of Morgan’s mother who tragically lost her battle with breast cancer when Morgan was just 15 years old, marked the beginning of a transformative journey. These mammo vans have visited more than 200 sites each year, ranging from corporate locations to underserved and uninsured communities. They fill a crucial void in access to breast cancer screening in the region, as it is the only hospital-based mammography van service from Port St. Lucie to the Florida Keys.

The impact of these vans is evident in the numbers: more than 18,000 mammograms have been performed, and approximately 3,600 of them revealed abnormalities that required further observation and care. Since its inception, sixty women have been detected with breast cancer early thanks to the Pressel MammoVan. These numbers underscore the profound impact of the initiative.

Morgan Pressel, reflecting on her contributions, said, “I’ve been fortunate in my life to be able to direct this extraordinary assistance to women and honor my mother at the same time. My hope is people will see the benefit of testing, consider it a necessity, and routinely visit mammography testing sites proactively. I appreciate the work Boca Regional is doing in this area, and together we can make a difference.”

Morgan Pressel’s impact extends beyond her philanthropic efforts. She has had a remarkable career in professional golf, starting as a 12-year-old who became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. She continued to make history in the world of golf, turning professional at 17 and becoming the youngest-ever winner of a modern LPGA major championship at the age of 18 when she claimed the 2007 Kraft Nabisco Championship. In recent years, she transitioned from a golfer to a commentator and joined the Golf Channel and NBC Sports as an analyst and on-course reporter, further expanding her reach and influence.

Christine Lynn, Chairman of the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Board of Directors, aptly summed up Morgan Pressel’s contributions, stating, “You can’t place a return on an investment on saving lives. Morgan is an inspiration to all of us. She experienced tragedy at a young age when her mother passed away and has dedicated so much time and resources through her life to the fight against breast cancer on her mom’s behalf and to honor her memory at the same time. The mammo vans have been enormously beneficial, as has her commitment to genetic research and education at the Lynn Cancer Institute. As always, we thank her and salute her efforts and diligence.”

Morgan Pressel’s unwavering dedication to the cause of breast cancer awareness, research, and early detection continues to save lives and inspire others to make a difference. Her generous contributions, combined with her remarkable achievements in the world of golf, showcase the transformative power of philanthropy and the profound impact an individual can have on the well-being of their community. In an age where athletes are often seen as heroes on the field, Morgan Pressel has proven that true heroism extends far beyond the boundaries of any sporting arena.