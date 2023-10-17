Mizner Park Unleashes “Bark at the Park” To Paw-Se and Play for a Cause

On Tuesday, November 7 from 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Proceeds to Benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue with Festivities to Include

Music, Photo Booths, Caricature Artists and Dog Psychic

Boca Raton, FL – Brace yourself for a canine takeover as Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, transforms into a doggy haven on Tuesday, November 7, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., all in support of Tri-County Animal Rescue during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. This year, we’re turning up the volume, wagging tales, and painting the town paw-some!

Tickets are $20 per person (includes pets). Advance registration is recommended at miznerbarkinpark23.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.

Prepare for a night of fur and fun as the DJ sets the mood with delightful tunes. Strike a pose with your furry companion at our pet-friendly photo booths, and watch in awe as a caricature artist brings your pet to life. And, a renowned dog psychic will be on-hand and ready to unravel your pup’s secrets!

“Last year’s event was a tremendous success, welcoming over 500 attendees, 200 dogs and raising more than $7,000 for Tri-County Animal Rescue,” said Vicki Baisden, general manager of Mizner Park, which is owned by Brookfield Properties. “We invite everyone with or without four-legged friends to join us for an evening to celebrate your pets and support a great cause.”

Admission will include a “doggie bag” of goodies for your furry friend (while supplies last), exclusive promotions, and delectable sample appetizers from participating Mizner Park restaurants and retailers. But that’s not all! Be among the first to savor tastings from two new highly anticipated Subculture brands debuting at Mizner Park in 2024…Shaker & Pie, a modern urban bistro combining wood fired oven pizzas and craft cocktails; and Penelope New Orleans Kitchen, serving modern, imaginative takes on classic Cajun, creole and French cuisine.

A delightful array of food and drink offerings will include:

American Social – “5 th and Labrador” cocktail and goat cheese croquettes

and Labrador” cocktail and goat cheese croquettes Cielito Artisan Pops – The first 50 dogs to visit will receive a complimentary mini doggie pop.

Max’s Grille – Pesto hummus cups with celery and carrot sticks and Happy Hour pricing throughout the event

Kapow! – Lychee Martini with Peking Duck Tacos (orange lacquered duck and hoisin, wrapped in a scallion flatbread with pickled veggies, herbs and sesame)

Subculture Coffee – Chocolate Espresso Ice Cream and Happy Hour pricing

Shaker & Pie – Negroni and Pumpkin & Mascarpone Agnialotti with Butter, Hazelnut, Herbs and Pecorino Romano

Penelope’s – French 75 served with Shrimp & Crawfish Ettouffee (blonde roux, sauce creole, popcorn rice and scallion)

Pure Green – Free shot

Sloan’s Ice Cream – A free dog treat or free topping with purchase of an ice cream cup or cone

IT’S SUGAR – Variety of candy samples

In addition to the culinary delights, retail partners are joining the paw-ty:

Kendra Scott – 15% discount to ticket holders

J McLaughlin – coupon

Tri-County Animal Rescue is a 100% no-kill, 501(c)3 non-profit animal shelter working to prevent the killing of more than 170,000 unwanted pets in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties each year. Since their inception, they have saved over 74,000 domestic animals (some were just minutes from euthanasia).

Built by Tom Crocker in 1991 on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is unique among other mixed-use centers. It is one of the first of its kind in the country to combine shopping, dining, housing and offices.

Brookfield Properties services Brookfield’s best-in-class retail real estate investments. The retail sector ranks among the largest mall owners in the United States. Their extensive portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing 170 locations across 42 states and representing approximately 146 million square feet of retail space. All Brookfield properties are strategically located in regional and coastal areas that constitute the “heart” of America, and are home to numerous industry-leading retailers, including L Brands, Inc., Foot Locker, Inc., The Gap, Inc., LVMH and Forever 21 Retail, Inc. Brookfield Properties Retail Group is headquartered in Chicago and owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management.

For more information, visit www.miznerpark.com or call (561) 362-0606.