Make A Donation To The Jewish Federation of Broward County’s Israel Emergency Fund

The Jewish Federation already provides immense support to Israel through its annual campaign and makes it possible for our primary partners such as The Jewish Agency for Israel, the American Jewish

Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), and World ORT to respond immediately when emergencies like this

take place. However, those resources will NOT be enough to address these unprecedented and immediate needs. Our Israel Emergency Fund is directing additional resources for this critical moment. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to support on the most critical current and long-term needs on the ground efforts in Israel.

Those Immediate Needs Funded by Your Gift to Our Israel Emergency Fund Include:

Basic Needs: Food and financial assistance for impacted families, the elderly, and the homebound.

Evacuation, Housing, Respite, and Support for Frontline Communities: Including support for communities under fire and for new olim living in absorption centers through evacuations, temporary housing, respite trips, children’s activities, and increased security.

Funds for Victims of Terror: The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Funds for Victims of Terror is a key part of our standing emergency response capacity that provides immediate cash grants to families and individuals who have been impacted by acts of terror and violence, for post-trauma care, etc.

Trauma Relief and Psychosocial Care: To support widescale trauma relief and psychosocial support with expanded capabilities through telephone hotlines; providing direct care to first responders, Lone Soldiers, the injured, and families whose relatives were murdered, injured, or abducted; training and support for caregivers and responders including hospital emergency teams and municipal teams.

Emergency Medical Services and Healthcare: Medical supplies and equipment for first responders and hospitals in close proximity to the front line.

Special Populations: Targeted assistance to vulnerable populations and their caregivers, including the elderly, young children, people living with disabilities, and marginalized populations, such as the Ultra-Orthodox and Bedouin communities.

Local Efforts and Volunteers: Israel’s home front has mobilized, and funding is needed to enhance capacity and provide operational support to evacuees, special populations, frontline communities, and those responding to the crisis of Broward County.

Now more than ever, Israel needs us to stand with them and help them. Israel will prevail and the Jewish people will stand together as we always do. Am Yisrael Chai.

Jewish Federation of Broward County is one of 146 Jewish Federations nationwide.

For more information, please contact KGoldmann@jewishbroward.org.