Huge Turnout For County Breast Cancer Walk

By Marci Shatzman

Expanding Boca’s Making Strides for Breast Cancer walk in the city to a Palm Beach County-wide event in a county public park did the trick: At least 1,000 supporters showed up at the crack of dawn Saturday in South County Regional Park’s Sunset Cove Amphitheater on Glades Road west of U.S. 441.

Major sponsors lined up tents on the field with giveaways to support the American Cancer Society fundraiser during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, from Boca Raton Regional Hospital Baptist Health’s straw hats and Boca Raton Airport’s t-shirts, to Seacoast Bank’s water station.

Corporate and school teams in matching t-shirts ranged from Lake Worth High’s Tackle Cancer polos to first timers, Palm Beach Physical Medicine in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. Why now? “I wanted to show support,” said owner Jesse Grand. She brought patient Cathy Kalfin with her family, including husband Barry in a power chair. “I’m about to start radiation and I just finished chemo,” Kalfin said.

There was plenty for walkers to see, do and even eat. Parked at the entrance was Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office’s autographable pink squad car and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue’s pink truck. Tenet Health handed out goodie bags with umbrellas in case cloudy skies opened up. They didn’t.

Cinch Home Services sponsored two photo booths. Survivors and Thrivers expansive tent volunteers gave out sashes and plenty of food, courtesy of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center University of Miami.

On stage, a deejay pumped out familiar tunes as WPBF Channel 25’s Cris Martinez emceed and introduced speakers, among them State Sen. Tina Polsky and Cynthia Weinberger, owner of Mobile Therapy Group. They shared their breast cancer diagnoses and care experiences. “You’re stronger than you think you are,” Weinberger said.

The gates had opened at 7 a.m., so by nearly 9 a.m. hundreds of people, including parents pushing strollers, lined up at the start, urged on with a countdown from the stage, Good Greek Moving & Storage’s mascot and West Boca High School’s cheerleaders. Announcers said walkers could do the 1.5-mile lap around the park or double it.

Capitol Lighting CEO Ken Lebersfeld reminds supporters that Men Wear Pink of Palm Beach County’s bartenders challenge is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca. Tickets are $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/battle-of-the-bartenders-for-men-wear-pink-of-palm-beach-county-tickets-725599576867?aff=oddtdtcreator