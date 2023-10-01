Hispanic Business Advice Draws Entrepreneurs to Boca Raton

By Marci Shatzman

Another sellout for Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiatives’ second annual all-day symposium to champion business progress during National Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15.

Lynn University president Kevin Ross and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer opened the all-day Hispanic Business Impact Symposium 2023 “The Power of Forward Thinking” in the Wold Performing Arts Center and other venues on Lynn University’s Boca Raton campus where HEI has an office.

Workshop and panel advice came from experts in their fields like business coaches Renia Orr of LDV Elite and Nancy Proffitt on such topics as “Who Are You Selling to?” and “Successful Business Plans.” Jason Mizrachi of Televisa-Univision did a lunch and learn on effective marketing strategies. Panels included best practices and pitching for funding. A conversation in Espanol was held by John Moreno Escobar, president of the Hispanic Heritage Chamber and representatives of Wells Fargo, iThink Financial and Banco do Brasil Americas. Keynote speaker was Mastercard’s Mercedes Eggleton-Garcia.

The symposium was the work of HEI’s well-known co-founder and CEO Mary Sol Gonzalez, and headed by HEI’s Yulimar Trumbo. They concluded the day with “Empowering el Sueno Americano Awards Ceremony,” emceed by Alex Price, vice president for Engagement, Culture and Community Impact for Burlington Stores Inc.

““HEI’s social impact lab has exceeded our expectations,” Price quoted Lynn president Ross from his symposium opening speech.

“HEI has given new life to the American Dream,” Price noted, before turning over the awards presentations to Gonzalez and Trumbo.

Recipients included: Roberto Munoz, FocalPoint Coaching: Claudia Nichols, Tu Comunidad Latina; Suzanne Thorson, Brazilian Beat; Luz Mery Montes, Accounting Global Solutions and Andrea Hernandez and Lucia Hansen, Spanish Academy Language School, that received a special award.

Also among the honorees were: Loverly Sheridan, Buddy Ambassadors, Be a Buddy, not a Bully; Juan Camilo Velez Johnson, Basica digital marketing; Charles Vetancourt, Gusticos Bistro in Deerfield Beach and Veronica Quintero, Ultimate Source Solutions.

Boca’s own Brazilian Beat Arts & Entertainment performers presented the colorful finale, and everyone stuck around to applaud the drummers and dancers.