Fifth Annual Pink Party and Zumba Dance Party 

The Pink Party at The Mall at Wellington Green in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wellington, FL – The Mall at Wellington Green is pleased to host its annual Pink Party in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Highlights will include student performances, bra decorating, face painting and airbrush tattoos, and a lively Zumba master class which turns the Grand Court into a Barbie pink sea of Zumba lovers. Participants will hear inspiring stories from survivors and thrivers and learn about early breast cancer detection and prevention from Wellington Regional Medical Center and the American Cancer Society. A $10 donation for the Zumba Dance Party will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. For more information, visit shopwellingtongreen.com/event/The-Pink-Party/2145564499/.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. For more information, call (561) 227-2900 or visit shopwellingtongreen.com.

Saturday, October 7 | 1-3pm

Free | Grand Court

Photo: The Mall at Wellington Green