Feeding South Florida® to Host a Thai Cooking Class 

On Oct. 17

Participants Will Learn How to Prepare Green Papaya Salad and Thai Green Curry

Boca Raton, FL – Feeding South Florida® – the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida – is hosting a series of cooking classes in its one-of-a-kind Community Kitchen at its Palm Beach County warehouse in Boynton Beach. During each class, participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on culinary experience with Feeding South Florida’s Director of Culinary Services Susan Taves and take their creations home to enjoy. Prior culinary experience is not required.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., Feeding South Florida invites the community to learn how to make green papaya salad and Thai green curry. Participants willlearn how to pair herbs and exotic ingredients to create authentic Thai favorites. Each participant will have the option to create vegetarian or chicken dishes and can choose their own spice level.

A portion of the proceeds support Feeding South Florida’s mission to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

In 2020, Feeding South Florida unveiled its state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot community kitchen. Although the kitchen is located in Palm Beach County, it provides 85,000 meals to people in the four counties that Feeding South Florida serves (Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties). The multi-purpose community kitchen serves as a meal production site, culinary training program, social enterprise catering, incubator space for graduates of the program, and healthy cooking classes. The kitchen advances Feeding South Florida’s mission of ending hunger in South Florida by serving up to 20,200 meals per day for children’s after-school and summer programs, meals for older adults and medically tailored meals. The kitchen also provides critical meals during disaster response.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: The Feeding South Florida Community Kitchen

Palm Beach County Warehouse

4925 Park Ridge Blvd. – Boynton Beach, FL 33426

How: To register, please visit:feedingsouthflorida.org/events/

Cost: $60/person

About the Instructor:

Susan Taves is the Director of Culinary Services for Feeding South Florida®. Chef Taves owned a boutique catering company for many years before moving to ISS at Google in Austin, Texas, for almost four years, as an executive chef. She has a wide breadth of experience including fine dining, event catering, prepared meal delivery, cookbook editing, teaching and designing culinary curricula. Chef Taves has consulted for Sandals Resorts, and she worked closely with a doctor providing meals that adhered to strict dietary constraints. Chef Taves also taught in several culinary programs, both accredited and continuing education. Trained in both savory and pastry she also holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master of Science degree in Hospitality Management, with a focus on food waste solutions. Her position as Director of Culinary for Feeding South Florida is a culmination of her industry experience.

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.1 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.