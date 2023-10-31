Feeding South Florida, Inter Miami CF, and Publix Join Forces to Honor Veterans on Veterans Day

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Feeding South Florida®, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is collaborating with Inter Miami CF and Publix to pay tribute to South Florida veterans this Veterans Day. The inaugural Veterans Appreciation Luncheon will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m.

This heartwarming event welcomes veterans from all branches of the military to enjoy a special afternoon, which includes a chef-prepared meal, live entertainment, and heartfelt recognition. Veterans are encouraged to bring one guest, making it a wonderful opportunity to share this experience with a loved one.

The Veterans Appreciation Luncheon is a demonstration of the collective commitment to honoring and supporting the veterans who have served our nation. It serves as a small token of appreciation for their dedication, sacrifice, and selfless service.

Feeding South Florida’s involvement in this event is part of its broader mission to address food insecurity, which has seen a concerning surge in recent times. The organization has been working tirelessly to provide nutritious food to over 1.2 million individuals in South Florida, in the face of challenges such as inflation, a strained supply chain, rising fuel prices, and increased housing costs.

The urgency of this mission is underscored by data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which reveals that the number of people living in food-insecure households in the United States has risen significantly in 2022. This includes an astonishing 30% increase in the number of people and a 40% increase in children living in food-insecure households compared to the previous year. These are the highest rates and numbers since 2014 and represent the largest one-year increase since 2008.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m.

Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m. Location: DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Cost: The event is free for veterans and one guest.

Veterans and their guests are encouraged to RSVP for the event by visiting feedingsouthflorida.org/events. Space is limited, and veterans must secure their spots by November 6.

Feeding South Florida, a proud member of the Feeding America network, is at the forefront of the fight against hunger in South Florida. Serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties, its mission is to end hunger in the region by ensuring immediate access to nutritious food, advocating against hunger and poverty, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

In 2022, Feeding South Florida served over 1.17 million individuals through its direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. To learn more about their essential work, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.

This Veterans Day event not only acknowledges the service of our veterans but also showcases the power of community collaboration in addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity. It’s a testament to the commitment of Feeding South Florida, Inter Miami CF, and Publix to make a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.