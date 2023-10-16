Feeding South Florida® Announces its Afterschool Meals Program at Urban Youth Impact at Carver Christian Academy

A Snack and Supper Program by the Child Care Food Program

Pembroke Park, FL — Feeding South Florida® – the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is excited to announce an Afterschool Meals Program where the organization will provide snacks and supper every Monday – Friday to the Urban Youth Impact afterschool program at Carver Christian Academy, located at 2823 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

The Urban Youth Impact will be on site to facilitate this program, provide food allocation and enrichment activities for the 120 children enrolled in this afterschool program at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Enrichment activities provided during the afterschool program include tutoring, art, cooking, personal improvement, goal setting and physical activity. The Afterschool Meals Programis funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered in Florida by the Department of Health, Bureau of Child Care Food Program (CACFP).

Presently in South Florida, there are over 1.2 million food insecure individuals, and 1 in 9 individuals in South Florida remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal. Some underserved children only have access to meals through school programs. Therefore, the meals they receive are the difference between a child going to bed hungry or with a full belly and sweet dreams.

Feeding South Florida provides children enrolled in this afterschool programs with nutritious snacks and suppers that are low in sugar, fat and sodium catered by All Kids Catering, a service approved by the Department of Health. All Kids Catering specializes in Kid Friendly, nutritionally balanced meals. Its owners have over 14 years of combined experience in After School and Summer Meals. All Kids Catering’s meals are prepared fresh daily, with premium ingredients aiming to exceed youth’s expectations. The organization believes that every child should have access to a healthy nutritious meal they look forward to consuming. The menus are designed to provide delicious meals with hidden nutrition.

“We are proud to partner with the Urban Youth Impact at Carver Christian Academy for this afterschool meals program,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida®. “In South Florida alone, more than 300,000 children rely on free or reduced meals during the school year. This program helps us address the critical issue of hunger in children throughout South Florida.”

For more information about Feeding South Florida, please visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/.

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.17 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.