Dr. Sarah Lochner Joins Boca Helping Hands’ Board of Directors to Support Community Growth

Sarah Lochner

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), a distinguished community-based nonprofit in Boca Raton, Florida, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Sarah Lochner to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lochner’s dedication and unwavering commitment to the organization, combined with her professional expertise, make her an invaluable addition to the board.

Dr. Lochner’s journey to Boca Helping Hands is a testament to her deep-rooted passion for community service and her desire to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. Originally hailing from Ann Arbor, Michigan, she pursued her medical education and completed her Internal Medicine residency in Texas. Later, she and her husband, David, relocated to Cleveland, where Dr. Lochner practiced at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

In 2014, the Lochner family made the move to Florida, following her husband’s career in law. It was then that Dr. Lochner discovered Boca Helping Hands and began her journey as a dedicated volunteer. Over the years, she has selflessly served in various roles within the organization, including the food center, front desk, resource center, and warehouse.

One area where Dr. Lochner has made a significant impact is the Job Training Program. She played a pivotal role in developing the preventative health and nutritional component of BHH’s current strategic plan. This curriculum was seamlessly incorporated into the Professional and Personal Development week, the inaugural phase of the Job Training Program, aiming to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to secure employment and foster self-sufficiency.

More recently, Dr. Lochner has taken on the role of Volunteer Community Liaison in the Job Training Department. In this capacity, she identifies companies that align with BHH’s programs and explores potential partnerships that can provide job placements and better prepare students to meet industry job requirements. Leveraging her professional network, Dr. Lochner has successfully brought on board five new healthcare partners, including a local hospital and home health agencies. These partnerships will bolster BHH’s Certified Nursing Assistant, Home Health Aide, and Medical Billing & Coding Programs, ensuring that program participants are well-prepared for the healthcare industry.

Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Lochner’s appointment to the board, stating, “We are delighted to have Dr. Lochner join the board of directors. She has been such an outstanding volunteer with our organization for years and has made such a difference for our clients. Her knowledge and talent will be an asset to the board.”

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands continues to be a cornerstone of the Boca Raton community. The organization is committed to providing essential support, including food, medical assistance, and financial aid, to address basic human needs. Beyond these fundamental services, BHH also focuses on education, job training, and guidance to foster self-sufficiency.

Through its various programs, BHH touches the lives of nearly 35,000 people annually, making a profound impact on the community. It’s worth noting that Boca Helping Hands is a proud partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way, which has been dedicated to improving lives and building stronger communities in Palm Beach County for nearly eight decades, focusing on programs that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands has earned several accreditations and recognitions that underscore its commitment to transparency and effective nonprofit management. It holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, boasts a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022.

Boca Helping Hands’ new addition to the Board of Directors, Dr. Sarah Lochner, exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and community support that fuels the organization’s success. Her passion, expertise, and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly play a crucial role in advancing the mission of Boca Helping Hands and enriching the lives of countless individuals in the community.