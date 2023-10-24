Boca Raton Garden Club Presents: Annual “Holiday House” 2023!

The Boca Raton Garden Club will hold its annual Holiday House Bazaar fundraiser Thursday, November 2nd through Sunday November 5th, 2023, from 9AM to 2 PM, each day. This fun-filled Holiday event is held in the Club’s clubhouse and gardens at 4281 Northwest 3rd Ave in Boca.

Holiday House Co-Chair Patty Moum said, “Anyone looking for unusual handmade decorations and gifts will find a complete and inexpensive selection at Holiday House, and we have beautiful plants for sale as well as homemade goodies!” She added, “We’d like everyone to come and shop – or just browse and enjoy the holiday atmosphere in both our clubhouse and our Club’s spectacular gardens!”

“Our crafters began creating handmade items at the beginning of the summer this year,” said Holiday House Co-chair Grace Johnson. “We have seasonal decorations – wreaths and floral arrangements for all occasions for Thanksgiving, Hanukah, and Christmas, as well as unusual creations for year-round enjoyment – many made from native Florida materials, such as palm fronds, coconuts, pinecones, and seashells.” Grace added, “New this year we have a huge selection of vintage jewelry, lovely, embroidered towels, and linens at unbelievable prices.”

“In addition to the wonderful crafts,” added Landscaping Chair Joan Witter, “we will offer a huge plant sale in our club’s beautiful gardens. Plants grown and cultivated by our club’s gardeners include herbs, orchids, succulents, and various natives. Gardening tools, accessories, and ornamental pieces are also available for purchase.”

The Holiday House event also features the sale of homemade treats including cookies, pies, and cakes – all baked by club members. Dellie Krebbs, Bake Sale Co-chair, noted, “Every year the selection gets bigger and more diverse including quiches, chutneys, and unique food specialties, and we sell out! People look for goodies to freeze and serve at Thanksgiving, Hanukah, or Christmas.”

Since 1994, the Garden Club has been offering a yearly Christmas Ornament for sale to the public depicting historical sites in Boca Raton. This year’s ornament is “Casa Rosa,” a well-known residence from Boca’s history. This ornament along with those of past years is available at Holiday House.

The yearly Holiday House is the Garden Club’s major fundraiser which supports college scholarships and junior gardening for local students, Garden Therapy for Alzheimer’s patients at FAU’s Wellness Center, and Boca’s Food Bank. Holiday funds are also used to send Boca students to Camp Wekiva, a nature summer camp.

Holiday House Crafts, Jewelry, Plants and Bake Sale

Nov 2nd through Nov 5th, 9 AM-2 PM, 2023

Boca Raton Garden Club Clubhouse & Gardens

4281 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 561-395-9376

www.bocaratongardenclub.org