Boca Chamber Honors Service Excellence at the Inaugural Platinum Service Awards Luncheon

BOCA RATON, FL (October 25, 2023) — The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce celebrated the inaugural Platinum Service Awards Luncheon, presented by Cheney Brothers Inc., at the Boca West Country Club on October 25, 2023. The event, shining a spotlight on Boca Raton’s hospitality stars, was co-chaired by Matthew Linderman, President, COO, and General Manager of Boca West Country Club, and George Petrocelli, Director of Catering at The Boca Raton. The ceremony honored hourly professionals who have exemplified outstanding service in the hospitality industry.

The ceremony recognized nominees and winners across various categories from country clubs and hotels in Boca Raton, lauding their commitment to excellence in customer service. Troy McLellan, CEO and President of the Boca Chamber, commended the awardees, stating, “Today, we celebrate the unsung heroes of our hospitality industry. Their dedication, skill, and unwavering service are the backbone of Boca Raton’s reputation as a premier destination to live, work, learn, and play.”

The program was emceed by Ashley Glass, morning anchor and journalist for WPTV, an NBC affiliate. It also featured Ron Wichowski, Vice President of Operations of Dimension Hospitality, Lauren Dwen, a Lynn University hospitality student, and Byron Russell, CEO of Cheney Brothers Inc.

Country Club Award Winners:

Front of House (Food & Beverage): Susan Shaw, Lead Server, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club

Culinary: Alcinor Charlite, Line Cook, Boca Lago Golf & Country Club

Golf/Tennis: Anthony Sileo, Guest Attendant, Boca Grove

Heart of House (Food and Beverage): Toto Jeanty, Dishwasher, Boca Grove

Housekeeping: Robertino Lucian Petre, Housekeeping Supervisor, Boca West Country Club

Member Services: Al Yehia, Security Personnel, The Polo Club

Fitness/Spa/Recreation: Maria Veronica Lynch, Wellness Attendant, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club

Hotel Award Winners:

Front of House & Culinary: Milorad Adasevic, Server, Waterstone Resort and Marina

Engineering/Maintenance: Osvaldo Mendez, Engineering Supervisor, Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

Housekeeping: Gladys Des Auguste, Housekeeper, The Boca Raton

Guest Services: George Johnson, Bellman, Waterstone Resort and Marina

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the overall winner of the Platinum Service Awards Luncheon. Gladys Des Auguste, Housekeeper at The Boca Raton, was honored with this prestigious title and pineapple trophy, underscoring her exceptional forty-year commitment to service excellence. Originally from Haiti, Ms. Des Auguste was lauded by her colleagues for her tremendous work ethic and unshakeable optimism.

The Boca Chamber extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and winners. Their exemplary service not only enhances patrons’ experience but also elevates the standard of hospitality in the Boca Raton community.

Cheney Brothers Inc., Boca Grove Country Club, Sysco Inc., The Boca Raton, Boca West Country Club, Lynn University, Wyndham Boca Raton, Waterstone Resort & Marina, Marriott Boca Raton, Saratoga Water, Discover The Palm Beaches, Florida Atlantic University, and Linz Heritage Angus generously sponsored the Platinum Service Awards Luncheon.

For more information about the Platinum Service Awards Luncheon and the Boca Chamber, please contact:

Name: Sarah Pearson, IOM

Title: Executive Vice President of the Boca Chamber

Phone: (651) 395-4433, Ext. 238

Email: spearson@bocachamber.com

About the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce:

The Boca Chamber is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and one of the largest and most influential Chambers of Commerce in Southeast Florida. With a membership of more than 1,600 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond, the Chamber has been enabling community businesses to thrive since 1952. The Boca Chamber provides robust opportunities for leadership, networking, professional development, pro-business advocacy, and community involvement. As a driving force of economic prosperity in South Palm Beach County, the Boca Chamber proudly supports its principles of advancing commerce, connecting members, enhancing community, and protecting business. Learn more by visiting https://www.bocachamber.com