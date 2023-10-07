The Pulse of Our City

By Boca RatonTribune newsroom staff

YMCA of South Palm Beach County Unveils Revamped LAB Teen Center

The YMCA of South Palm Beach County has unveiled the newly reopened LAB Teen Center. This revitalized space offers a wide range of out-of-school opportunities for teenagers, empowering them to discover their unique talents and potential. The center focuses on building confidence, fostering positive relationships, and promoting skills like good sportsmanship and teamwork. Through holistic programming, the YMCA nurtures the growth and development of every child and teen who walks through its doors.

TEAMS Conference: A Sporting Global Gathering

The TEAMS Conference has landed in The Palm Beaches! This week-long event brings together sports leaders from around the world, including sports national governing bodies, destination marketing organizations (TDCs and CVBs), event owners, and more. With over 1,100 attendees, the conference is a premier gathering for the sports travel industry. Hosted at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, this event is a significant achievement for the region, and organizers have worked diligently to impress visitors. Kudos to the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and their dedicated team for a job well done.

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton’s Book Donation Drive

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton has demonstrated its commitment to education by donating 860 books to the “Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library.” This generous gesture will support early literacy learning stations, adult literacy and education, youth literacy and education, and summer reading programs. The donation emphasizes the importance of children’s literacy, ensuring that young minds have access to a wealth of reading material to fuel their imaginations and learning journeys. Great job, everyone involved!

2023 TimberTech Championship: Golfing for a Cause

The TimberTech Championship is back this year, promising an exciting showcase of golfing talent while also contributing to the well-being of the local community. Scheduled to take place from November 3 to November 5, this prestigious event will unfold at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton. Golf enthusiasts can tune in to watch all the action on the Golf Channel, the official cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions.

What makes this tournament even more special is its philanthropic mission. The annual proceeds from the TimberTech Championship directly benefit health programs run by the Boca Raton Champions Golf Charities. Last year, the tournament made headlines by announcing a generous $400,000 donation to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation for the second consecutive year, highlighting the positive impact of the event on the local healthcare community.

Subculture Film Fest: Celebrating Cinematic Diversity

Film lovers, get ready for the second edition of the Subculture Film Festival! Returning to West Palm Beach from October 20 to 22, this three-day extravaganza will grace three distinct venues: The Norton Museum of Art, Afflux Studios, and The Peach. With over 60 films on display, the festival aims to showcase the diverse talents of local, national, and international filmmakers.

The Subculture Film Festival began as a platform to promote and encourage cinematic diversity, and it continues to do just that, providing a unique space for creative expression and cultural exchange through the art of filmmaking.

South Florida Daily: Your Gateway to Local Lifestyle

South Florida Daily, a fresh lifestyle series produced by WXFL FOX 29 in collaboration with The Palm Beaches TV, recently made its debut. Airing on weekdays at noon, each half-hour episode of South Florida Daily takes viewers on a journey through the vibrant tapestry of South Florida and its surrounding areas. The show covers a wide range of topics, from local events and activities to spotlighting businesses and individuals that make this region unique.

If you’re looking to stay updated on the latest happenings and hidden gems in South Florida, South Florida Daily is your go-to source.

Ford Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival: Fall Fun for Everyone

As the leaves start to change and the air gets a little crisper, the Ford Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival returns to the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. This eagerly anticipated annual event celebrates the joys of the fall season and has now extended its festivities to three exciting days. Festival-goers can choose from multiple ticket options and sessions, making it easy to enjoy this autumn tradition.

Whether you prefer a Friday evening adventure or a weekend filled with pumpkin-themed fun, this festival promises a memorable experience for families and friends alike.

Halloween Extravaganza in Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has something special in store for Halloween 2023. The week leading up to Halloween will be packed with exciting celebrations, including a free concert featuring the Zac Brown Tribute Band, Zac N’ Fried, on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, October 28, the downtown area will come alive with Trick-or-Treating starting on Atlantic Avenue at 11:30 a.m. The Annual Halloween Parade will follow at 1 p.m. and conclude at Old School Square, where Kidsfest will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a spooky and festive week you won’t want to miss.

Alphazyme’s Generous Donation Empowers Palm Beach State College Students

Palm Beach State College’s biotechnology students are set to benefit from a generous $50,000 donation from Alphazyme, an enzyme development and production company based in Jupiter. Alphazyme, a subsidiary of Maravai LifeSciences, is actively involved with the College’s Biotechnology Business Partnership Council and has a track record of employing graduates from PBSC’s Associate in Science degree and certificate programs in biotechnology. This donation ensures that students gain access to state-of-the-art laboratory equipment, mirroring the tools and technology used in the biotechnology industry.