BCC Briefs for Oct. 3, 2023



At the Oct. 3, 2023, Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board took the following action on the regular agenda:



Administration – adopted as amended the proposed 2024 State Legislative agenda.

Received and filed the updated board directive reports, which include in process and completed board directive items.

Recognized retiring Assistant County Administrator Dorritt Miller for her service to Palm Beach County.



Airports – received and filed two Federal Aviation Administration grant agreements for construction services for the replacement of Point-of-Use (POU) Pre-Conditioned (PC) Air system at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI); and approved an amendment to the Construction Manager at Risk Contract with Morganti for airport improvements for the PC POU Replacement Project at PBI.



County Attorney – approved a contract for professional legal services with Walton Lantaff Schroeder & Carson LLP to provide workers’ compensation litigation defense services for Palm Beach County, Palm Tran and constitutional officers participating in the county’s self-insurance program.



Environmental Resources Management – approved the 2023 update of the management plan for Pine Glades Natural Area.



Facilities Development & Operations – approved, by a vote of 6-0, the purchase and sale of a 1.4 acre parcel of vacant land located north of Indiantown Road and east of Bee Line Highway from Jan Huse, as the attorney-in-fact for the Estate of Han V. Huse. This is an interior parcel located in an area known as Palm Beach Heights (part of the Pal-Mar Ecosite). The Pal-Mar Ecosite is part of a large ecological greenway that stretches from just west of the Atlantic Ocean to just east of Lake Okeechobee.



Housing & Economic Development – postponed the “HOUSING FOR ALL: A Countywide Housing Action Plan for Palm Beach County” prepared by the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County.

Approved, by a vote of 5-0, the Palm Beach County housing bond proceeds allocation process.



For further information on consent and regular items, please visit the Agenda section of our website.