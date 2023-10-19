Award-Winning Air Carrier, JSX Adds Seasonal East Coast Flight Service to Boca Raton & Miami

And Morristown, NJ, Westchester County, NY,

Starting December 21, 2023

Customers on the East Coast can travel with ease this holiday with this ‘hop on-jet service’ option designed to minimize stress and save traveler’s precious time with spacious 30-seat jets and private terminals

Boca Raton, FL – The world’s only 5-star public charter jet service, JSX, is further expanding its East Coast network with the introduction of new seasonal routes from Morristown, New Jersey (MMU) to Boca Raton, Florida (BCT) and Miami/Opa-locka, Florida (OPF), as well as Westchester County, New York (HPN) to Boca Raton, Florida (BCT), commencing on Thursday, December 21, 2023 with introductory fares starting at $669 one-way. Replete with all of the perks of flying private without the hefty price tag, the new JSX flight service will run through Spring 2024.

Dramatically improving air travel for thousands of people every day, JSX has amassed a reputation for joyful, simple, and reliable air travel by championing a category of flying it calls ‘hop-on jet service’ for all.

Designed to save travelers precious time, the award-winning hop-on jet service is this year’s ultimate holiday hack that bypasses the hassle of crowds, airport dwell times,and unpredictable cancellations and endless flight delays during the stressful holiday season. Connecting Customers to a vast array of destinations across the brand’s fast-growing route map with an industry-leading completion rate of over 99.5%, JSX offers a seamless travel experience from arrival to departure – flying from private terminals on 30 seat jets featuring business class legroom, new high-speed free in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and gourmet snacks and drinks onboard. Customers can simply hop on & goin style, checking in just 20 minutes before departure. Customers across the Eastern seaboard will rejoice in earning valuable United MileagePlus miles or JetBlue TrueBlue points when they fly with JSX.

For travelers who are eager to skip the crowds, stretch their legs, and travel stress-free to their favorite winter destinations, service across these new markets will commence this December 21, 2023 as follows:

New Seasonal JSX Flights Between Boca Raton, Florida (BCT) and Morristown, New Jersey (MMU)

Nonstop seasonal flights between Boca Raton, Florida (BCT) and Morristown, New Jersey (MMU) will operate five days a week, with one round trip flight per day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Introductory fares start at $669 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and gourmet snacks.

Customers may check in just 20 minutes before their flight from JSX’s crowd-free private terminals located at Boca Raton Airport (3700 Airport Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) & Morristown Airport (50 Airport Rd, #140, Morristown, NJ 07960).

New Seasonal JSX Flights Between Boca Raton, Florida (BCT) and Westchester County (HPN)

Nonstop seasonal flights between Boca Raton (BCT) and Westchester County (HPN) will operate five days a week, with one round trip flight per day on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Introductory fares start at $669 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and gourmet snacks.

Customers may check in just 20 minutes before their flight from JSX’s crowd-free terminal located at Boca Raton Airport (3700 Airport Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) & Westchester County Airport (67 Tower Road West Harrison, NY 10604).

New Seasonal JSX Flights Between Morristown, New Jersey (MMU) and Miami/Opa-locka (OPF)

Nonstop seasonal flights between Morristown, New Jersey (MMU) and Miami/Opa-locka (OPF) will operate five days a week, with one round trip flight per day on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Introductory fares start at $669 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and gourmet snacks.

Customers may check in just 20 minutes before their flight from JSX’s crowd-free terminal located at Morristown Airport (50 Airport Rd, #140, Morristown, NJ 07960) & Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (13550 NW 47th Avenue, Opa-Locka, FL 33054).

“Our new flights to Boca Raton and Morristown offer Customers much-needed peace of mind so they can focus on the festivities of the season and not the burdens of congested airports and unreliable airlines,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “Bypassing New York City and South Florida’s most congested airports brings an entirely new and attainable level of convenience and connectivity to travelers ready to fall in love with flying again.”

About JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a ‘hop-on’ public charter jet service that’s faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air, and is competitively priced. Recognized as among the top 5 “Most Innovative Companies for 2020” by Fast Company in the travel category, honored by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the world’s only 2024 ‘Five-Star Regional Airline’ for a fourth consecutive year and as the 2020 “Best Overall Air Carrier in North America,” JSX is dramatically improving air travel for thousands of travelers every day by offering the hassle-free, crowd-free experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat Embraer aircraft. JSX has amassed a reputation for joyful, simple, and reliable air travel by offering a category of flying it calls ‘hop-on jet service’ for all, providing an accessible charter jet travel experience once reserved for corporate leaders and the ultra wealthy to all.

JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Allowing customers to check-in just 20 minutes before their domestic flight from beautifully appointed, spacious private terminals (45 minutes for international flights)

No long check-in lines and fast, effortless, TSA-approved security protocols

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior featuring 30 comfortable seats with business class legroom, no middle seats, and power outlets at every row

Added complimentary amenities for all customers such as two checked bags (including golf bags, skis, and snowboards), drinks, snacks, and cocktails inflight

Planeside baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival

Enhanced cleaning protocols including hospital-grade HEPA filters onboard

The air carrier now offers the world’s fastest and totally free instant-on in-flight Wi-Fi from Starlink, fleetwide as of May 2023

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com, the JSX mobile app, or through partners JetBlue and United. JSX Customers can accrue toward United MileagePlus and JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty programs. JSX’s 30-seat jets may be chartered for group trips, corporate events, or other travel needs. For a charter quote, please email charter@jsx.com.

JSX Brings The Fastest Wi-Fi in The Sky

JSX is the world’s first customer to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi from SpaceX’s Starlink across its full fleet. Operating across the entire network footprint with this cutting-edge new technology, JSX offers Starlink’s industry-defying service at no extra charge to Customers as of Spring 2023. Espousing ease and access at every turn, the new Starlink Wi-Fi service on JSX is an ‘instant on’ platform – Customers can simply hop-on and log on by selecting the network name without needing to input a credit card, loyalty program number, or fumbling with a cumbersome and spotty login process – eliminating all of the clunky steps between you and the only true high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi in the sky.

Robust Partnership with United Airlines

A comprehensive partnership with United Airlines allows travelers the opportunity to reap the rewards of flying via hop-on public charter carrier JSX while earning valuable United MileagePlus miles. Tapping JSX and United Airlines’ industry-leading networks, Customers enjoy expanded earning opportunities for both business and leisure travel, creating increased value to travelers accruing miles for future trips across the globe.

Unwavering Commitment to Excellence in Pilot Training: JSX Partners with Aviate ®

In March 2022, JSX also announced a strategic career-enhancing partnership for experience in pilot training & development with Aviate®, United’s pilot career development program, that will bring forth new opportunities for both aspiring and established pilots. This new partnership allows those already in the Aviate program, including students of the United Aviate Academy, the opportunity to build career-enhancing experiences at JSX upon meeting JSX’s stringent hiring requirements.

Corporate Social Responsibility

JSX is committed to championing equality, diversity, and inclusion in the community. As an air carrier, JSX connects loved ones, colleagues, and businesses everywhere it flies. A highly and intentionally inclusive and diverse company, JSX is also the world’s first Autism Certified Air Carrier by Autism Double-Checked and is recognized by the Human Rights Campaign with a 100% score on the 2023, 2022, 2021 & 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

JSX works closely with the following organizations to actively create opportunities for people everywhere it flies: