A Boca Jewish Community Came Together to Support Israel

By Marci Shatzman

Nine-hundred people gathered in prayer and song to urge continued support and donations to local and international aid for Israel in the war with the Palestinian militants Hamas.

“Our hearts are breaking, and we know why: This is the highest number of Jews murdered since the Holocaust,” said Matt Levin, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County that sponsored the Israel Solidarity Gathering at Congregation B’nai Israel of Boca Raton. “Resilience is engrained in us, whether we walk the streets of Boca Raton or Tel Aviv.”

Security was tight at the synagogue Tuesday evening, as rabbis for Boca’s conservative, reform and Modern Orthodox congregations condemned civilian murders and hostage takings that speakers called “atrocities,” detailed by the U.S. and Israeli governments and Hamas in graphic videos.

“We feel a pain that words cannot describe,” said Temple Beth El senior Rabbi Dan Levin, asking the audience to hold hands in prayer.

Program and outreach Rabbi Josh Broide asked for a show of hands of people with ties to Israel, citing his own. He led a prayer for “the safe return of those taken captive.”

“Every time I go to Israel, I feel we are truly one. Tragically, it takes a moment like this…” to come together, said B’nai Torah’s senior Rabbi Rony Keller.

Boca Raton-based charity Hands on Tzedakah founders Ron and Merle Gallatin and two young teens lit candles for those who were killed.

“Assert Israel’s right to exist, defend itself and for self-determination. All of you are the messengers,” said Federation chair Jill Rose. She urged the audience to “consider contributions,” using QR codes on two large screens or https://jewishboca.org/

“Show how united we are as a community. We stand with Israel,” Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said to open the session.

Two cantors chanted prayers in two plaintive duets, and closed the evening with the audience singing “Hatikvah,” the Israeli National Anthem.