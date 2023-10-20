33rd Annual Project Thanksgiving: Joining Hands to Nourish Families this Holiday Season

Food Distribution

Boca Raton, FL – As the 33rd Annual Project Thanksgiving approaches, CBS12 News, United Way of Palm Beach County, and the Palm Beach County Food Bank are gearing up for another year of heartwarming collaboration, bringing warm meals to families in need. This cherished partnership has touched tens of thousands of lives throughout the past three decades, and as we look ahead to this year’s event, it’s clear that the need for hunger relief is greater than ever before.

In Palm Beach County alone, over 132,000 individuals find themselves uncertain about where their next meal will come from, with a heartbreaking 37,350 of them being children. United Way of Palm Beach County and its network of hunger relief partners stand united, working tirelessly every day to provide warm meals, essential food items, and affordable produce to those in need. However, it’s a stark reality that the need intensifies during the holiday season.

Jamie Kendall, CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are so grateful to once again be the recipient of Project Thanksgiving. The generosity of CBS12 and its viewers helps us move the needle that much further during the holiday season. Our neighbors can be suffering from job loss, health matters, or simply living paycheck to paycheck, and we’re always blown away by the compassion viewers have to donate and provide a holiday meal on the table.”

Project Thanksgiving’s core mission is to raise both money and food supplies, ensuring that our neighbors in need have hearty holiday meals to share with their loved ones. Last year, the community rallied together and raised over $60,000 in contributions. Additionally, 20 local businesses hosted food drives, amassing more than 9,800 pounds of food. These essential items were distributed to over 130 local food pantries, providing the supplies necessary for families to savor a proper holiday meal.

Dr. Laurie George, President & CEO of the United Way of Palm Beach County, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The families who receive Project Thanksgiving items are hard-working families struggling to make ends meet. Nearly half of Palm Beach County households must make difficult decisions between whether to buy food or pay rent. We’re grateful for CBS12’s partnership on Project Thanksgiving to help ensure everyone can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal and make memories with their loved ones.”

The power of community is immense, and even a small contribution can make a significant difference. Just $20 can help feed a family of four, ensuring they have a warm and comforting holiday meal. The United Way has made it easy for individuals and businesses to participate in Project Thanksgiving, offering three simple ways to get involved:

Donate Online: Visit www.UnitedWayPBC.org/Project-Thanksgiving/ to make a secure online donation, giving families in need the nourishment they deserve. Text to Give: Send a text with THANKSUW to 85511, and your contribution will be a source of nourishment and hope for those facing food insecurity. Host a Food Drive: Organize a food drive within your community, school, or organization to collect essential items that will make a meaningful impact on local families.

For those who wish to take part in the heartwarming tradition of giving, United Way will host a Telethon on November 2, 2023, airing on CBS12 News from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Viewers and community members are encouraged to call in and make secure donations with the assistance of United Way staff members, contributing to the success of Project Thanksgiving.

This holiday season, let’s come together as a united force, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry. To find out more about how you can give back and support Project Thanksgiving, please visit www.UnitedWayPBC.org/Project-Thanksgiving/. Your contribution, whether big or small, can be the difference between an empty stomach and a warm, nourishing meal.