YMCA of the Palm Beaches Announces $1.25M Funding from State of Florida in Support of New Community Facility at Lake Lytal Park

Earlier this year the YMCA of the Palm Beaches announced a $46 million capital project, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation department, that will relocate and dramatically expand its flagship branch.

The Florida State Legislature has approved a $1.25 million appropriation for construction costs associated with the Y’s future community center, scheduled to break ground later this year. The grant was sponsored locally by State Senator Bobby Powell and State Representative Michael Caruso.

“We are extremely grateful to our legislators for their overwhelming support of this expansive project,” said Timothy Coffield, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches. “This is an important investment in our community’s future, and we are honored that the State of Florida has approved funding that will help make this long-awaited dream a reality.”

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has approved a 50-year ground lease to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches, allowing the nonprofit to build a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot community center and Olympic-style skate park adjacent to the County’s future aquatic facility, which the Y will assist in managing. This historic public-private partnership replicates a successful model, through which other YMCA associations throughout the nation have worked together with municipalities. The new facilities will be centrally located in Palm Beach County at Lake Lytal Park, just off Southern Boulevard, and will serve four times as many individuals and families than the previous facility.

A hallmark feature of the new YMCA Community Center, its Youth Engagement and Resource Center, will be wholly focused on mentoring young people between the ages of 12 and 22. This programming will address specific challenges for a historically underserved population in Palm Beach County. In addition, the new Y will offer compelling programming for teens in areas such as visual art classes, music recording studio, college preparation, workforce skills training, and a STEM lab.

