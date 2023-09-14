West Boca Medical Center names insider new CEO

By Marci Shatzman

West Boca Medical Center has been CEO-less over the summer. Parent company Tenet Healthcare just named Group COO Jerad Hanlonto head up the 195-bed hospital on State Road 7.

Hanlon was the chief operating officer of Tenet’s Palm Beach Health Network and St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. He starts his new position on Oct. 9 as CEO of the hospital at 21644 State Road 7, three affiliated medical facilities in West Boca, and one in Coconut Creek.

Hanlon will succeed George Rizzuto, who was named CEO at West Boca Medical in August 2019. The former Philadelphia hospital executive has been listed on LinkedIn since July as a healthcare and executive consultant based in Ambler, Pa. He returned to the Philadelphia area for family reasons, according to a Tenet hospital spokesperson.

Hanlon is familiar with West Boca and recognizes the important role the medical center has serving its greater community, according to a Tenet statement.

“Jerad is a steadfast hospital leader with dynamic capabilities and extensive knowledge of the market,” Eastern Group President for Tenet Healthcare, Maggie Gill said in a statement. “We are confident he will build upon the growth and development initiatives already underway at West Boca Medical Center.”