The Wick Theatre & Museum Club Announces Sponsorship Opportunities

(BOCA RATON, FL)—The Wick Theatre & Museum Club is proud to announce a dazzling

opportunity to have your brand take center stage. For the beloved cultural institutions 10 th

anniversary season, a series of sponsorship levels have been announced to support the

nonprofit’s mission, while connecting local businesses to The Wick’s ardent, influential, and

affluent fan base.



“We are so proud to be celebrating our 10 th anniversary in Boca Raton,” said Marilynn A. Wick,

Executive Managing Producer. “During this past decade, thanks to our loyal fans, we have

become an essential cultural organization in this community. And as we look to the future, the

support of our local business leaders will be necessary to assure that this one-of-a-kind

organization continues to thrive.”



The Wick family’s dedication to the historical preservation of Broadway costumes is legendary.

In theater history, there has never been a collection of costume wardrobes assembled of such

enormous value. These magnificent costumes are prominently displayed in the museum and

showcased on the mainstage, in original productions at The Wick. These award-winning

Broadway caliber productions have featured internationally renowned stars, outstanding local

talent, and launched the professional careers of numerous entertainment professionals.



And while historic preservation is a core value at The Wick, the venue is equally committed to

advancing the entertainment experience. The new Museum Club is a revolutionary,

technologically advanced venue designed to capture the imagination of the next generation of art

lovers and consumers. The new Museum Club features renowned performers, fine dining, and

360-degree floor-to-ceiling projections, which transform the space into a magical, immersive

experience you will never forget.



“Each element of The Wick experience provides an excellent opportunity to connect with a

powerful demographic,” said Kimberly Wick, Curator. “Partnerships can be tailored to fit each

business’ goals, with each sponsorships offering a myriad of benefits and perks.”

We encourage you to learn more about each level, which can be customized to fit most budgets,

and includes the Diamond Season Sponsor, Emerald Sponsor, and Ruby Sponsor. In addition,

there will be special opportunities associated with the new Museum Club exhibit, Dancing Feet,

Celebrating the Art of Dance and 42 nd Street, the upcoming six-part Musical Memories series

showcasing the Great American Songbook, and The Wick’s 10 th Anniversary Gala in February.

For more detailed information please contact Kelly Wick Kigar at kwkigar@gmail.com.



About The Wick:

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater

professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams,

Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss

Americas – Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only

been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with

dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made

entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet

restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the website to

view the menu for this show. And this year, at the Museum Club, enjoy the toe-tapping

immersive experience, Dancing Feet, Celebrating the Art of Dance and 42 nd Street.