The Ultimate 75th Birthday Israel Fair Hosted by Hadassah Florida Atlantic

Boynton Beach, FL – Celebrate Israel’s 75th Birthday on Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:00am – 2:30pm at the South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach at The Ultimate 75th Birthday Israel Fair hosted by the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region.

Admission is free and so is the fun for all ages!

Children will enjoy our Kids Get Crafty Zone creating age-appropriate crafts and listening to Storytellers. Come and shop in our Israel-inspired Marketplace with vendors offering jewelry, Judaica, cosmetics, children’s gifts and much more. Eat lunch. Sing, dance or simply listen to engaging Cantorial performances and the musical entertainment of the Boynton Uke Society. Participate in an exciting Pick-A-Prize Auction filled with a stunning array of prizes and of course, learn about the wonders of Hadassah.

Advance online registration is recommended to avoid long lines at the door. Please click on this link to register: https://events.hadassah.org/FARIsrael75

If you have questions about the Israel Fair, email: floridaatlanticregion@gmail.com. To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 48 chapters and 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.