The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 2023 Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase 

2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Calendar Announcements

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton’s favorite college football spirit night returns with fan-favorite “food, fun and fund” raising featuring dozens top area chefs, brew masters and mixologists to set off an early wave of Palm Beach County pride for the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl–the County’s only NCAA-sanctioned college football bowl game. This casual, outdoor open-to-the-public night brimming with creative culinary, craft beer and cocktail samplings benefits Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive. In friendly competition, local restaurant, hotel and catering chefs will bring their A-game to “score a win” by putting their signature twists on tailgate classics as several popular breweries and mixologists share samplings of their popular themed blends. A panel of expert “foodie” media and bloggers will judge entries in a variety of categories. This community networking and pride-rallying event includes plenty of college football camaraderie as guests are encouraged to come out wearing their own alma mater colors and jerseys to mingle with community and business leaders as well as ESPN on-air personalities. The night concludes like any game day – with a trophy ceremony! Guests partake by voting for their favorite food and beverages.

What: ABC SupplyRoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by CP Group and Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

When: Wednesday, November 8from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (alternate rain date: next evening, Thursday, November 9, same time)

Where: CP Group’s Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton, FL (enter at main entrance off Yamato Road)

Admission: $40 in advance and $50 at event; includes all food and drink tastings, entertainment, and open bar serving cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks. Plenty of free

parking available. One hundred percent of ticket sales benefit Spirit of Giving’s 2023 Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings year-end magic to thousands in Palm Beach County.

Purchase: Visit www.spiritofgivingnetwork.com or call 561-385-0144

More Info: RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com and/or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).