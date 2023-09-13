Rosh Hashanah: Celebrating Humanity and Creation

Rabbi Ruvi New, Director and Spiritual Leader of Boca Beach Chabad

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a deeply significant holiday that marks the beginning of the High Holy Days. It is a time of reflection, repentance, and renewal. Curiously Rosh Hashanah is observed on the day of the creation of man (the 6th of creation) and not on the day of the creation of the the universe.

According to the teachings of the Rebbe, this choice is emblematic of the profound spiritual message embedded in Rosh Hashanah. By celebrating on the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, we are reminded of our unique role in the world. Humans were created singularly, not in large numbers like the rest of the universe, highlighting the special bond between each individual and the Divine and the personal responsibility we all bear towards G-d, the universe and each other.

The Rebbe emphasized that the creation of man was the pinnacle of G-d’s work, imbuing us with the ability to make choices, to shape our destinies, and to grow spiritually. On Rosh Hashanah, we take stock of our past actions and make resolutions for the future, aligning ourselves with the Divine plan and our place in it.

This year, the first day of Rosh Hashanah coincides with Shabbat, the day of rest, further emphasizing its significance. Just as G-d rested on the seventh day of creation, we too take a break from our daily routines to focus on our relationship with Him. This rest allows us to contemplate our actions, seek forgiveness for our shortcomings, and strengthen our connection to the divine.

The shofar, a ram’s horn, is blown on Rosh Hashanah, echoing the cries of our souls as we strive for self-improvement and spiritual growth. It is a call to awaken our inner selves and return to our true purpose and our true selves.

During this sacred time, Jews gather in synagogues to recite special prayers and hear the sounding of the shofar. The Talmud teaches that on Rosh Hashanah, G-d judges all of humanity, as we pray to be inscribed in the Book of Life. The pages remain open until Yom Kippur, allowing for repentance, resolve and change.

Rosh Hashanah’s commemoration of the creation of man and its alignment with Shabbat this year, carries profound spiritual significance. It reminds us of our unique role in the universe, our capacity for growth, and the importance of resting and reflecting on our actions. As we gather with loved ones, let us use this time to reconnect with our inner selves, seek forgiveness, and renew our commitment to a life filled with meaning and purpose.

Wishing you a Shana Tova – to be inscribed and sealed for a Sweet New Year.

Rabbi Ruvi New

The community s invited to High Holiday Services with Chabad at the Hyatt Place. For more information go to: www.BocaBeachChabad.com/HighHolidays