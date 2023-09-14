Pura Vida Increases Presence in Palm Beach County with Unveiling of West Boca Outpost

Boca Raton, FL – Pura Vida – the renowned wellness and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to debut the opening of its first Boca Raton outpost is situated minutes away from Boca West Country Club, Florida Atlantic University, and the Town Center at Boca Raton.

Pura Vida is NOW OPEN, and promises to deliver an exceptional dining experience, acting as a go-to neighborhood gathering place for the brand’s beloved balance of nutritious and delectable menu offerings, sustainably sourced from high-quality, fresh local ingredients available at any time of the day. What started off as a passion project for founders Omer & Jennifer Horev in 2012, has since established itself as a premier wellness brand for South Florida and beyond. The husband-wife duo is excited to introduce Pura Vida to all families in West Boca who value an active and well-balanced lifestyle, furthering their mission to bring health and wellness to each community they fold themselves into.

Pura Vida West Boca brings its signature aesthetic to a 3,000 sq. ft. space, expanding the brand’s presence in Palm Beach County. The brand currently boasts a location at The Square in West Palm Beach and will open in Wellington on September 15th.

Pura Vida West Boca is poised to become a home base for friends and family to gather for exceptional coffee, breakfast, after-school lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Pura Vida’s extensive menu draws inspiration from family recipes and the Horevs’ travels. Customers can anticipate the brand’s acclaimed quality-driven menu which includes Pura Vida’s famed All-Day Breakfast offerings showcasing a range of avocado toasts, pasture-raised egg sandwiches, fresh bagels, and raw organic Acai Bowls; clean chef-driven Salads that are customizable with protein of choice; Wraps, Sandwiches, and Bowls featuring a variety of bases and proteins; as well as a wide array of gluten-free and vegan Sweet Treats; and a simple Kids Menu which includes gluten-free offerings like the Tiny Toasted Chicken, Cheesy Grilled Cheese, and Kid’s Acai Bowl. Additionally, Pura Vida’s menu consists of a series of cold-pressed juices and wellness shots, superfood smoothies, kombucha, and artisanal coffees and teas.

ABOUT PURA VIDA :

Pura Vida is an all-day cafe established in South Florida offering a balance of nutritious and delectable dishes, sourcing local and organic ingredients, and high-quality proteins. Founded by husband-wife team, Omer and Jennifer Horev, the Miami-based concept provides an extensive menu that showcases a range of raw, organic acai bowls, freshly squeezed juices, superfood smoothies, clean chef-driven salads, wraps, bowls and more. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved into a lifestyle brand, providing a nourishing all-day menu and refreshing dining experience that has quickly become the “go-to” spot for people in the wellness community in the area. Drawing inspiration from Omer’s and Jennifer’s travels, as well as recipes from friends and family, Pura Vida was designed to feel like an extension of their own home with a menu that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Serving enriching options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between, Pura Vida is a community of individuals who value health.

The wellness-minded concept strives to make an impact, not just by providing wholesome foods, but by creating a community of people who appreciate locally sourced ingredients, along with creating real careers for hundreds of people within South Florida. Moreover, Pura Vida is committed to making conscious decisions towards a more eco-friendly world. Composting food waste and donating soil to local farms in Miami is a big part of their effort for a better future. Further strengthening the wellness brand’s dedication to the environment, Pura Vida partners with different organizations in the community to participate in quarterly beach cleanups.

Pura Vida currently has 16 locations including outposts in South Beach, West Ave, Edgewater, Miami Design District, West Palm Beach, Aventura, Bay Harbor, Las Olas, Brickell, Sunset Harbour, Miracle Mile, South Miami, Doha, Qatar, Doral, Miami Shores, and most recently, West Boca.

Pura Vida: Fresh. Simple. Sustainable. Locally Sourced.

Another Day in Paradise, where Health is Happiness.

8170 Glades Road Ste. K-1, Boca Raton, FL 33434