PBSC Seeks Nominations for 2024 MLK Leadership Awards, to be Presented at Silver Anniversary Celebration

Boca Raton, FL – Marking its 25th anniversary in 2024, Palm Beach State College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards has opened its call for nominations.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions toward improving the lives of others, particularly the underserved in Palm Beach County, through leadership, service and/or programs. Those contributions can be in the areas of education, diversity, health care, social justice or economic empowerment.

There are five award categories: Individual, Organization, PBSC Student, PBSC Alumni and PBSC Faculty/Staff. Nomination packets must be emailed, postmarked or faxed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, to be considered.

Details about the awards, submission guidelines and nomination forms are available at www.palmbeachstate.edu/MLK/nominations.aspx.

The awards will be presented during the College’s 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration set for 11 a.m. Jan. 18, 2024, at the Duncan Theatre on the Lake Worth campus.

For more information, send an email to MLKcelebration@palmbeachstate.edu or call 561-868-3111.

Founded in 1933 as Florida’s first public community college, Palm Beach State College has been an integral player in the growth and prosperity of Palm Beach County. Our graduates impact every industry and are community and business leaders. With more than 130 programs of study, PBSC offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, professional certificates, career training and lifelong learning. More than 36,000 students enroll annually in face-to-face, online, live online and hybrid classes at five convenient locations in Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves and Palm Beach Gardens. Learn more at www.palmbeachstate.edu.