Palm Beach State expands collaboration with Glades Central High School and Pahokee High School this summer

While students and families prepare to return to school from summer vacation, Palm Beach State College is strengthening ties to high schools to ensure the high school leaders in Palm Beach County understand the opportunities available through collaboration with PBSC.

A contingent of 15 PBSC leaders in Academic Affairs and Student Services recently met with and visited principals Dwayne Dennard of Pahokee High School in Pahokee, and Melanie Bolden-Morris of Glades Central High School in Belle Glade.

The PBSC team visited each high school for an hour and a half to share information and devise next steps in the areas of expanding dual enrollment course offerings at the schools, Career Certificate (CCP), nursing, and the cybersecurity programs, the embedded advisor who supports both high schools, Honors College, TRIO Upward Bound, TRIO EOC, and Student Activities.

Dr. LaTanya McNeal, PBSC executive dean at the Belle Glade campus, was animated about the meetings. “It was an incredible experience for PBSC members of Academic Affairs and Student Services to come together and hear the requests from the principals themselves,” said McNeal. “The high schools are ready to begin collaborating with us to move students seamlessly from their high schools into PBSC.”

PBSC leaders at Glades Central High School.

Dr. Germany Dixon, PBSC associate dean of Public Safety, also shared enthusiasm for what this collaboration offers students and the community. “There are a lot of programs PBSC offers that the community does not know about. We offer dual enrollment through Public Safety, for example, and that can include not only training and recruitment in law enforcement, but also other opportunities and careers from a public safety standpoint. There are career opportunities with companies needing professionals in telecommunications positions, for example, related to public safety. That is another choice for those seeking higher education. Plus, PBSC offers opportunities a student can build upon, from certificate to degree levels.”

Having direct conversations with the high school principals and their teams was important to Marcella Montesinos, PBSC Honors College director, to hear how PBSC could support their high school students’ success. It also was an environment wherein the high school teams could hear the College’s commitment firsthand. Looking forward, Montesinos hopes to create a space where high school students can connect with PBSC regularly, to guide them through a seamless transition and build a relationship through one-on-one mentorship.

“It’s very important that not only the students, but their parents and guardians know we are here to help,” Montesinos said.