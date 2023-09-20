New Musical Theatre at FAU Includes ‘9 to 5’ and ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Theatre and Dance in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters has launched a new musical theatre program, adding two musicals to its season line up. The musical “9 to 5” will run from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 19 and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will run from Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 18. The musicals will be held in the 500-seat University Theatre on FAU’s Boca Raton campus at 777 Glades Road. Tickets are available at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124.

Based on the hit 1980 film, the Tony-nominated play “9 to 5” brings together the talents of Dolly Parton (music and lyrics) and Patricia Resnick (book) to create a joyous celebration of friendship, empowerment, and breaking free from the shackles of the daily grind.The musical tells the story of three women – Violet, Doralee, and Judy – who find themselves working under a chauvinistic boss at Consolidated Industries. Fueled by their frustrations, they unite and hatch a plan to take control of their workplace and unleash their true potential. Packed with catchy songs, clever humor, and a powerful message, this musical extravaganza resonates with audiences of all ages.

The Tony Award-winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin, brings the excitement and quirks of a spelling bee to life, blending humor, poignant moments, and catchy tunes into an unforgettable journey. The musical revolves around a group of eccentric and endearing young spellers as they compete in a cutthroat spelling competition. Filled with witty wordplay, unexpected twists, and touching moments of self-discovery, the show explores themes of identity, acceptance, and the power of community. Audiences will find themselves rooting for the underdogs and celebrating the triumphs of each unique character.

