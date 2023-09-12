Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company Present Five Guys Named Moe

Doriyan Caty, TJ Pursley, Don Seward, Michael Wallace and Leo Jasper Davis

At the Kravis Center | September 8 – 24

A jazzy, sexy tribute to legendary composer and saxophonist Louis Jordan

West Palm Beach, FL – Five Guys Named Moe, Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company’s

production ofplaywright Clarke Peters exciting, exhilarating, and exuberantly loving tribute to Jazz legend Louis Jordan and his music opens tonight at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The production will run through September 24th in the venue’s Rinker Playhouse.

Five Guys Named Moe showcases Jordan’s hits wrapped into one ‘smooth, jumpin’, jivin’ life lesson’, for Nomax, who’s down on his luck and stuck with the blues, until Five Guys Named Moe: Big Moe, Little Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Four Eyed Moe mysteriously emerge out of nowhere in Nomax’s apartment, with dance and songs like “Caldonia,” “Azure Te,” “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie,” and many more to help him get his life back on track.

Tickets for Five Guys Named Moe are on sale now and can be purchased online at mnmtheatre.org, kravis.org, or by calling 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. Tickets range in price from $45 to $55. For information regarding group rates call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

Five Guys Named Moe

September 8 – 24, 2023

Book by Clarke Peters

Music and lyrics by Louis Jordan

Performances: Friday & Saturday at 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm

Ticket prices: $45/$50/$55

For tickets: mnmtheatre.org or kravis.org / 561-832-7469

For Group Sales: 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

All performances will take place in

The Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

James White III TJ Pursley Michael Wallace

Photo: Amy Pasquantonio