Lesser Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney Imani Williams

(West Palm Beach, FL) – Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, is proud to announce that Imani M. Williams has joined the firm’s West Palm Beach office as an associate attorney.

A native of West Palm Beach, Williams is the 15th Circuit Representative for The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors, a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women South Palm Beach County Chapter and an ambassador of Speak Up for Kids Palm Beach County.

“Imani is a great lawyer and a great leader in the legal profession and our community,” Managing Partner Gary Lesser said. “We are so happy to have her on our team and look forward to working with her for many years to come.”

Williams’ path to personal injury plaintiff work began at Southern University and A & M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she studied Journalism and graduated with Honors a semester early. After earning her Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center and passing the Louisiana Bar, she returned to West Palm Beach to help care for her ailing father.

Watching her father struggle with Parkinson’s Disease fueled her passion for advocating for those who are injured and fighting for those without a voice.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with such a passionate team of attorneys,” Williams said. “I am looking forward to the journey and serving our clients and the community.”

Williams is a natural fit on the Firm’s team, where she’ll focus her practice on personal injury cases and further her commitment to helping the community and our clients.

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is a third-generation personal injury law firm with nearly a century of experience standing up for people who have been injured or suffered the loss of a loved one due to negligence or wrongdoing.

