High School Student Publishes Middle Grade Adventure Book

Book highlights the impact of Alzheimer’s on children

Boca Raton, FL – High school junior Jack Cole has published The Card Squad, a middle grade adventure novel about a boy trying to save his grandfather’s stolen baseball card collection:

Jake Rigman-Lee knows his cousins are up to no good. Because his grandfather Peter has Alzheimer’s, Jake is on his own to figure out what they’re doing. It’s only when he realizes his cousins have Peter’s baseball card fortune, that he calls in his friends – aka the Card Squad. Now, they’re in a race against time to find the cards before they are gone forever.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that impacts the entire family. The book is a fun, relatable way to discuss Alzheimer’s with children:

“Alzheimer’s disease affects every member of the family, not just the family member who has been given the diagnosis. Sometimes it can be challenging for the younger members of our families to understand how this disease will change their parent or grandparent or even to imagine its impact on their family. This story is a gentle, heartfelt and inspirational way of introducing your tween to the topic. It is comforting to know we all share the same dream, that one day, there will be a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.” (Dr Michelle C Golden, M.D. )

Jack’s book is now on sale at Amazon and Barnes & Noble:

Jack Cole is currently a junior in high school. Winner of numerous Scholastic Art & Writing Awards (including the American Voices Award), the New York Times Summer Reading Contest, and runner-up in the U.S.S. Constitution writer’s contest, Jack loves creative writing and strives to offer a voice to the day-to-day challenges kids face. When not writing, Jack is an ardent sports fan, a terrible basketball player, a passionate golfer, and an advocate for all furry (and non-furry) creatures. Jack currently lives in Florida with his parents and sister Morgan. His grandfather passed away from Alzheimer’s the week his book was published.