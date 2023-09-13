FAU/ LinkU NIL Partnership

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with TheLInkU, a leading platform dedicated to empowering athletes in the

world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing. This collaborative effort is set to revolutionize the

landscape of college athletics, offering unprecedented opportunities for student-athletes to leverage

their personal brand and connect with local businesses in the vibrant Boca Raton and southern Florida

areas.



With the ever-evolving dynamics surrounding NIL legislation, FAU recognizes the need to provide its

talented athletes with the tools and resources necessary to succeed both on and off the field. By joining

forces with TheLinkU, FAU aims to empower its student-athletes, enabling them to create more NIL

opportunities and forge meaningful partnerships with businesses that align with their personal values.



“This partnership marks a significant milestone for FAU and our commitment to the success and well-

being of our student-athletes,” said Brian White, Director of Athletics at Florida Atlantic University. “By

collaborating with TheLinkU, we are equipping our athletes with a transformative platform that will not

only enhance their career prospects but also instill valuable skills in entrepreneurship and brand

management.”



Through TheLinkU’s innovative platform, student-athletes at FAU will gain access to an extensive

network of local businesses looking to engage and support emerging talent. The platform’s user-friendly

interface provides athletes with invaluable insights into their personal brand, allowing them to

strategically position themselves in the market and build mutually beneficial relationships with

businesses across various industries.



“TheLinkU team is thrilled to partner with Florida Atlantic University, a university that shares our

commitment to creating a mutually beneficial marketing atmosphere for college athletes,” said Austin

Elrod, President of TheLinkU. “Together, we will help athletes create new opportunities for growth,

while fostering stronger connections with the local community.”



With its enthusiastic and forward-thinking approach, FAU is paving the way for a new era in college

athletics. By embracing this partnership with TheLinkU, the university is redefining what it means to

support student-athletes beyond the playing field, offering them a platform to excel in the business of

sports.



