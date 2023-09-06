CP Group Presents Night of Yuletide Joy, Entertainment and Philanthropy at 8th Annual Community Holiday Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza

CP Group Managing Director Angelo Bianco looks forward to once again illuminating BRiC’s dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree at the CP Group’s eighth annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza.

At BRiC on Thursday, November 16

The Free, Open-to-the Public Event, Emceed by WPTV’s Steve Weagle, to Celebrate So Many “Reasons for the Season”

Boca Raton, FL – CP Group invites the community to the official launch to festivities in Boca Raton when it presents the first free and open-to-the-public community Tree Lighting & Holiday Extravaganza of the 2023 holiday season. Featuring WPTV’s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle as emcee, the evening will be packed with family fun, complete with the first Santa arrival and meet and greet with the return of his live reindeer on Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). Offering thousands of free parking spaces, the event is located off Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton.

An illuminated “Snowflake Lane” will usher eventgoers into the winter wonderland of memory-making fun, with activities, selfie and group photo opportunities, and food. All are in anticipation of the lighting of the evening’s centerpiece, the bedecked 40-foot Christmas tree adorned with thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments. Interactive entertainment will be led by Celebrity DJ Dennis Michael Stelling (who has opened for John Mayer and others), following community choir, acapella, and dance performances. WPTV is the event’s exclusive TV sponsor and Boca Raton Magazine its exclusive magazine sponsor.

Annual Marquee Event Inspires Give Back

Continuing a seven-year tradition, the event benefits Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive, bringing holiday cheer to 6,000+ underprivileged children, and the Junior League of Boca Raton.

General admission is free with an unwrapped new toy or monetary donation to Spirit of Giving (SOG), collected upon drive-through check-in.

For those who wish to celebrate at a ticketed VIP hospitality tent with refreshments and a special Kids Zone, one hundred percent of VIP ticket sales will benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton. VIP tickets are available at $50 per adult and $15 per child (16 years and younger), which includes tent access; open bar; catered hors d’oeuvres, and other special activations. A “Kids Corner” will serve children’s treats and beverages, including a make your own S’mores station, face painting, and more.

What’s In Store for All Eventgoers*

Meet-and-greet with Santa and his live reindeer ! Santa’s official photographer will capture the moment and give free commemorative photo to take home.

! Santa’s official photographer will capture the moment and give free commemorative photo to take home. Festive Countdown to 2023 Official Christmas Tree Lighting, flipping the switch onthousands of twinkling LED lights that showcase hundreds of dazzling ornaments.

flipping the switch onthousands of twinkling LED lights that showcase hundreds of dazzling ornaments. Santa’s Workshop, a kid-friendly tented area with free holiday-inspired bookmark designing led by ArtNEST Studios, and letters to Santa organized by Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

a kid-friendly tented area with free holiday-inspired bookmark designing led by ArtNEST Studios, and letters to Santa organized by Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. LED Cirque Performers, on-stage and roaming, featuring a Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 Hula Hoops and juggling.

on-stage and roaming, featuring a Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 Hula Hoops and juggling. 12-foot-high Holiday Bounce House

Family Play at the Farm Animal Petting Zoo features over 20 sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, bunnies, cows, and more.

features over 20 sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, bunnies, cows, and more. 360 Photobooth, for a wholly festive and “picture perfect” perspective

for a wholly festive and “picture perfect” perspective Extreme Face Painting

Holiday-themed performances by:

West Boca Raton Community High School Choral: CALLIOPE ,an auditioned treble ensemble of students in grades 10-12 under the direction of Choral Director Catherine Briggs, coordinated by Nat King Cole Generation Hope, a local nonprofit working to provide access to music education for children with the greatest need.

,an auditioned treble ensemble of students in grades 10-12 under the direction of Choral Director Catherine Briggs, coordinated by Nat King Cole Generation Hope, a local nonprofit working to provide access to music education for children with the greatest need. Grandview Preparatory School music students under the direction of Carrie Furman

AcaPride , an acapella ensemble of students in grades 6-12 performing holiday pop choir arrangements in three-part harmony.

, an acapella ensemble of students in grades 6-12 performing holiday pop choir arrangements in three-part harmony. Extensions ,an audition-based ensemble consisting of upper and middle

school students performing pop, jazz, and classical choir arrangements in

three- to five-part harmony.

,an audition-based ensemble consisting of upper and middle school students performing pop, jazz, and classical choir arrangements in three- to five-part harmony. Organic Movements Dance School featuringa talented troupe ofclassically trained ballet students presenting a magical selection from its upcoming seasonal production based on the timeless classic, “The Nutcracker.”

Food Truck Lane, offering diverse menu options.

offering diverse menu options. Cash and Coffee Bars

*Scheduled programming subject to change

It’s Florida So There’s a Rain Date

An alternative rain date is set for the next day, Friday, November 17, should inclement weather impact the original event date. Weather-related updates will be reported on workatbric.com/events and the registration page on Eventbrite, and notices will be sent to all registrants. RSVP on Eventbrite is encouraged to ensure guests receive necessary updates. VIP tickets typically sell out, so secure yours while still available.

“While we welcome the community to BRiC throughout the year, we especially enjoy spreading holiday cheer and happiness at this marquee event with those who live, work, play, and visit Boca Raton,” shared Giana Pacinelli, Director of Communications for CP Group.

CP Group fosters a vibrant and engaged ecosystem at BRiC where they play host in support of non-profit fundraisers, cultural events, and community programming throughout the year. Owner and operator of BRiC, CP Group is the state’s largest office landlord. BRiC is the largest single-facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into a technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities, including two coffee shops, event space seating up to 1,000, an autonomous grab and go, art exhibitions, and more. Tenants include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, and Canon.​

For event updates and to RSVP for general admission or purchase VIP Tent tickets, visit https://CPGrouptreelighting2023.eventbrite.com.